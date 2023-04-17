India Auto Ancillary Market Report 2023-2030: Recent Trends and Business Opportunities

The most recent research study on the global “India Auto Ancillary Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The auto ancillary market in India deals with the production and sale of intermediate equipment and automotive parts used in automobile manufacturing. It is a critical part of the automotive industry in India and is segmented into organized and unorganized sectors. The organized sector serves original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and deals in high-value instruments, while the unorganized sector provides low-value tools and parts to the aftermarket. The industry is gradually moving toward the production of electric vehicle parts and components, and it is expected that by 2025, the auto ancillary market in India will become the third-largest in the world.

In terms of market insights, the performance of the automotive industry has a significant impact on the auto ancillary market. The auto sector has been facing a slump since FY 2019 due to weak consumer sentiments and the tightening of liquidity in non-banking financial companies and other lending institutions. Additionally, the sector was affected by strict lockdown measures in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, with the enactment of new regulatory measures and the adoption of advanced technologies, the sector is expected to gain momentum from 2021 onwards.

The auto ancillary market is expected to reach INR 7,756.98 Bn by FY 2027, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~15.35% during the FY 2022 – FY 2027 period. The OEM suppliers segment holds the largest market share (~55.98%), followed by exports and the aftermarket. However, in terms of the number of players, the market is dominated by the aftermarket segment.

The impact of COVID-19 on the auto ancillary market was substantial. Auto ancillary producers faced the challenge of subdued demand and manufacturing restrictions induced by COVID-19-related safety measures. The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) reported a 14.07% reduction in automobile production in FY 2021. Following the decline in sales, automobile manufacturers curtailed orders to auto ancillary suppliers and producers. Export of auto ancillary products also dropped in FY 2021 due to international production cuts. However, the market started expanding at a robust pace after the third quarter of FY 2021 with the gradual growth of the automobile industry.

The enforcement of BS-VI standards of safety and emission is anticipated to help the export market expand during the forecast period, which will benefit auto component players in India. Foreign players prefer India because it is a cost-effective location for manufacturing, which bodes well for the auto ancillary market. However, a liquidity crisis for Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) has caused a decline in consumption in recent quarters (2019 onwards). Moreover, the lack of research and development infrastructure and quality standards is a threat to the market.

The auto ancillary market is highly fragmented, and the organized sector (OEMs) is dominated by leading players such as Bharat Forge Limited, Mahindra CIE Automotive Limited, Bosch Limited, and Sundram Fasteners Limited.

