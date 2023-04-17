India Personal Care Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2030 | (CAGR @ 22.32%)

The most recent research study on the global “India Personal Care Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The market for organic personal care products in India has been growing significantly in recent years. Consumers have become more aware of the harmful effects of synthetic chemicals used in traditional products and are now turning towards plant-based ingredients. The market was valued at INR 43.51 Bn in FY 2020 and is expected to reach INR 160.61 Bn by FY 2027, with a CAGR of ~22.32% during the FY 2022-FY 2027 period.

The organic personal care market is categorized into five segments: skincare, haircare, oral care, colour cosmetics, and other organic personal care products. As of FY 2021, the organic skincare segment dominated the market. The sales volume of organic colour cosmetics is expected to grow by 60% in the coming years, driven by Indian skin types that are highly sensitive to artificial non-organic cosmetic products due to humid climate changes.

The COVID-19 pandemic has both benefited and affected the market. While the closure of retail outlets, spas, beauty salons, and shopping malls during the second wave led to a dip in sales volume, the demand for organic products as a safe alternative to traditional personal care products full of harsh chemicals has surged. The demand for essential oils, skincare, and oral hygiene products has picked up, with organic sheet masks ruling the market since May 2021 due to their effective nature and short-term application process.

Competitive insights show that major players such as Dabur India Limited and Forrest Essentials Private Limited have generated substantially high net revenues, while start-ups such as Plum, McAffeine, Kama Ayurveda, and SkinKraft have also shown noteworthy performances. The trend of consumers preferring personal care products with natural ingredients is expected to continue to drive the market in the coming years.

