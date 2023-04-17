India Online Grocery Market is expected to Exhibit a Massive CAGR by 2030 | (CAGR @28.99%)

The most recent research study on the global “India Online Grocery Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-online-grocery-market/QI042

Online grocery shopping has become increasingly popular in India in recent years, driven by changes in lifestyle, rapid urbanization, and increased internet penetration in rural areas. The market grew significantly in 2020 and 2021, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting lockdowns and social distancing measures. The market is dominated by key players such as Spencers Retail Limited, Grofers India Private Limited, Supermarket Grocery Supplies Private Limited (BigBasket), and Amazon India Limited.

The online grocery market is expected to reach INR 1310.93 Bn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of ~28.99% during the forecast period (2021-2026). In 2020, online grocery sales registered a growth rate of about 60%, with the COVID-19 pandemic being a key driver. The pandemic compelled consumers, particularly those in urban areas, to turn to online platforms for daily grocery shopping in order to follow lockdown-related restrictions and maintain social distancing. The convenience of no contact delivery and the ability to make online payments also contributed to the growth of online grocery shopping during the pandemic.

The market is dynamic and both domestic and foreign players compete to expand their market share and presence. The market is segmented based on payment methods, type of products delivered, and regions. The online payment segment has grown immensely during the past two years and is expected to continue growing over the forecast period, due to the preference for online payments, high smartphone usage, and deep internet penetration. In 2020, south India held the largest share (34.6%) in terms of revenue and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

In 2020, the market witnessed significant changes due to the COVID-19 pandemic, resulting in sectoral consolidation and significant sales growth. Social distancing measures made consumers turn to online grocery shopping, which is considered convenient and safe amid the pandemic. Several exporters and processors plan to increase their presence in the online business during the forecast period, as this marketing channel has become more streamlined than offline retail. Multiple surveys conducted between last year and this year have shown that people preferred online shopping due to easy access to products, flexibility, and timeliness. These are expected to be the driving factors even after the pandemic.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-online-grocery-market/QI042

What are the goals of the report?

⮞The predicted market size for the Market Industry at the conclusion of the forecast period is shown in this market report.

⮞The paper also analyses market sizes in the past and present.

⮞The charts show the year-over-year growth (percent) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given projected period based on a variety of metrics.

⮞The research contains a market overview, geographical breadth, segmentation, and financial performance of main competitors.

⮞The research evaluates the current situation of the industry in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as future growth opportunities.

⮞The study examines the future period’s growth rate, market size, and market worth.

Following Key Questions Covered in the Report Are:

● Comprehensive Evaluation of market carries customers and associations make out systems?

● Impressive Growth factors that are promising importance and constraints in the market?

● What is the current market revenue? What is the extended revenue for 2023-2027?

● What are the driving, restraining, trends, and obstacles, which will influence the estimating and development of Market?

● SWOT analysis of each critical Market key players specified along with their association details.

● What is market growth energy or accelerating market passes the projected forecast?

● Which countries will value the most astonishing share of the complete Fill Light industry in future?

● What Application/end-client categorization or Product Comprise may see incremental advancement expectation?

● What is the size of industry of dynamic countries like (Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America, The Middle East and Africa) and so on?

● What major driving factors and imperatives are holding the market consistently?