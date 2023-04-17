India Hand Sanitizer Market to Witness Astonishing Growth by 2030 | (CAGR @12.94%)

The most recent research study on the global “India Hand Sanitizer Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant impact on the hand sanitizer market in India. The increased awareness about hand hygiene and the government’s guidelines have created growth opportunities for market players. The hand sanitizer market was valued at INR 8.89 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach INR 17.97 Bn by 2026, with a CAGR of ~12.94% during the 2021-2026 period.

The demand for hand sanitizers surged in February 2020 following the outbreak of COVID-19. As a result, the revenue of sanitizer companies, pharmaceutical stores, and supermarkets increased, leading to the emergence of new business opportunities. Many firms from different sectors forayed into the hand sanitizer space in India, but the demand fell as things started to normalize.

At the beginning of 2020, established players such as Reckitt Benckiser, HUL, Himalaya Drug Company, and Godrej Consumer Products Limited (GCPL) dominated the market. However, several small companies entered the business, taking advantage of the demand during the pandemic. They grabbed more than 65% of the market share as of May 2021. New entrants, mostly distilleries, had easy access to extra neutral alcohol (ENA), which is required in manufacturing sanitizers. The government granted the new market players a production license.

In the coming years, institutional buyers are expected to drive high demand, and large, established players are likely to secure market share. The way forward for the hand sanitizer market in India is expected to be bright, with increased awareness about hand hygiene likely to continue driving demand.

