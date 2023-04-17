India Medical Technology Market is expected to represent Significant CAGR by 2030

The most recent research study on the global “India Medical Technology Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The medical technology market in India is rapidly evolving and is projected to witness significant growth in the coming years. The market comprises players supplying health devices and instruments, diagnostic equipment and reagents, bionics, implants, disposables, and consumables to the healthcare providers. India’s growth potential in this sector is attributed to several factors such as an increase in income levels, private sector participation in healthcare, an aging population, and growth of medical tourism. However, the market is currently at a nascent stage and heavily dependent on imports, with limited capabilities for indigenous manufacturing.

Despite these challenges, the rapidly evolving technology landscape, conducive financial mechanism, and governmental thrust through the Make in India initiatives are projected to expedite the business in the coming years. The market is estimated to reach INR 2,177.91 Bn by 2026, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~23.87% during the 2021-2026 period.

The COVID-19 pandemic impacted the medical technology market in India, leading to a supply-demand gap. While the demand for personal protective equipment rose steeply, the supply side was massively constrained due to lockdown measures, undertaken in 2020. Firms adopted various strategies to boost production capacities, collect payment from creditors, and address the changes in demand to maintain business.

The market is segmented into instruments and appliances, diagnostic imaging, consumables and implants, and patient aids and other technologies. Instruments and appliances segment dominated the market in 2020, accounting for 33.72% of the total revenue in 2020. It is estimated that patient aids and other technologies will be the fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

The key growth drivers for the medical technology market include an increase in the demand for new medical applications, improved surgical techniques and new implant materials for joint replacement, and the rise of non-communicable diseases in India. However, the shortage of healthcare professionals and poor infrastructure are major constraints for the growth of the market. According to the World Bank, as of 2021, India has only 0.66 physicians per 1,000 patients, and India’s bed density is considerably lower than the World Health Organization (WHO) standards of 3.5 beds per 1,000 persons.

