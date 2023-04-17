India Frozen Foods Market will touch a new level in upcoming year with Top Key Players like – Apex Frozen Foods, Godrej Agrovet

The most recent research study on the global “India Frozen Foods Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Request To Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-frozen-foods-market/QI042

The frozen food market in India has seen significant growth in recent years due to a rise in modern retail and online grocery stores, as well as improved refrigeration facilities. The market comprises of chilled fruits and vegetables, snacks, meat, poultry, seafood, and ready-to-cook meals, and is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~17.88% during the 2021-2026 period, reaching INR 278.68 Bn by 2026.

Key players in the market include Apex Frozen Foods Ltd., Godrej Agrovet Ltd., ITC Ltd., and Venky’s (India) Ltd.

The market is driven by an increase in the number of millennial and gen-Z consumers opting for convenience food, improved awareness and acceptance of frozen food, and the e-commerce boom amid the pandemic. The export segment accounted for 44.62% of the overall revenue in 2020, with retailers being the fastest-growing segment due to the increased demand for packaged French fries, burgers, and chicken snacks amid the pandemic.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a positive impact on the frozen food market, with consumers perceiving frozen food products to be more hygienic than street-side food vendors. However, growth was interrupted during the second wave of the pandemic in 2021. Nonetheless, steady recovery of retailers and food service providers is expected to drive the market during the forecast period. Various food and grocery delivery start-ups such as Licious, iD Fresh Foods, and Grofers have reported an increase in the sale of ready-to-eat and frozen food items during the pandemic. However, inadequate cold storage and poor supply infrastructure remain as key challenges to the market’s growth.

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: –https://www.quadintel.com/request-sample/india-frozen-foods-market/QI042

What are the goals of the report?

⮞The predicted market size for the Market Industry at the conclusion of the forecast period is shown in this market report.

⮞The paper also analyses market sizes in the past and present.

⮞The charts show the year-over-year growth (percent) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given projected period based on a variety of metrics.

⮞The research contains a market overview, geographical breadth, segmentation, and financial performance of main competitors.

⮞The research evaluates the current situation of the industry in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as future growth opportunities.

⮞The study examines the future period’s growth rate, market size, and market worth.

Following Key Questions Covered in the Report Are:

● Comprehensive Evaluation of market carries customers and associations make out systems?

● Impressive Growth factors that are promising importance and constraints in the market?

● What is the current market revenue? What is the extended revenue for 2023-2027?

● What are the driving, restraining, trends, and obstacles, which will influence the estimating and development of Market?

● SWOT analysis of each critical Market key players specified along with their association details.

● What is market growth energy or accelerating market passes the projected forecast?

● Which countries will value the most astonishing share of the complete Fill Light industry in future?

● What Application/end-client categorization or Product Comprise may see incremental advancement expectation?

● What is the size of industry of dynamic countries like (Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, North America, The Middle East and Africa) and so on?

● What major driving factors and imperatives are holding the market consistently?