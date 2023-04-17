India Pharmaceutical Export Market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR by 2030

The most recent research study on the global “India Pharmaceutical Export Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

The pharmaceutical industry in India has experienced rapid growth in recent decades, and its potential for further development is promising, especially in terms of huge export possibilities. The industry caters to 50% of the global demand for various vaccines, 40% of generic medicines demand in the US, and 25% of all medication in the UK. Despite a global industry decline of almost 2% in 2020 due to COVID-19, pharmaceutical exports from India rose by 24.48% between FY 2020 and FY 2021 to reach INR 1,437.38 billion in FY 2021. As of 2021, nearly all medicines made domestically were low-cost generic drugs that comprise most of the pharmaceutical exports from the country.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the nationwide lockdown severely impacted the healthcare and pharmaceutical infrastructure and the country’s economy. Travel restrictions, shortage of workforce, disruption in world trade, and bottleneck in logistics impacted the supply chain of pharmaceutical products. However, during the second wave, key market players took major steps as per regulatory guidelines with smart solutions to tackle the supply-demand gap. As of 2021, India shipped over INR 1,349 billion worth of drugs to over 200 nations, ranging from highly regulated markets in North America and Europe to countries with small pharmaceutical markets.

Major players in the Indian pharmaceutical industry, such as Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Limited, Aurobindo Pharma Limited, Lupin Limited, and Dr. Reddys Laboratories Limited, have made huge strides in their net revenue, primarily due to government initiatives that propelled export possibilities.

