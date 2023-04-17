India Private Medical Colleges Market is poised to grow a Robust CAGR During the Forecast Period

The most recent research study on the global “India Private Medical Colleges Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

In India, there are approximately 562 medical colleges under the National Medical Commission (NMC), and admission to these institutions is based on the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) ranks. The country has around 50.89% government medical colleges and 49.11% private medical colleges. Private medical colleges are equipped with advanced laboratories and highly-educated teaching faculty, and they have more seats than government medical colleges. However, admission charges and course fees are significantly high in private institutions.

According to NMC data, around 37 applications were received to establish private medical colleges for the academic year 2021-2022, and around 15 private medical colleges were set up between 2020 and 2021. The growth of private medical institutions is driven by an increase in the number of seats and growing investment opportunities. However, challenges such as inadequate healthcare infrastructure, inappropriate doctor to patient ratio, and high admission and course fees hinder the growth of the market. Medical facilities are not equitably distributed throughout the country, and several seats in private colleges are reserved for management quota, thus blocking the seats of some deserving candidates.

The COVID-19 pandemic has also affected the private medical college sector. Several private medical colleges were converted into COVID-19 hospitals in 2020, and most of them were used as quarantine centers for infected patients to remain isolated. The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) issued a circular instructing the listed institutes and colleges not to insist on payment of fees, including admission charges. However, in private colleges and deemed universities, medical students, many of whom are at the forefront of India’s medical response to the COVID-19 pandemic, have received no such protection.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MOHFW) has announced a centrally-sponsored scheme in 2021 to upgrade existing state/central government medical colleges to raise the number of MBBS seats. Under this scheme, 90% of the investment is made by the central government, and the rest is borne by the states. The central government will fund the viability gap to the tune of 60% -80% of the cost of establishing medical colleges in existing district hospitals through public-private partnerships.

