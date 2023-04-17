India Private Hospital Market Report Covers Future Trends with Research 2023-2030

The most recent research study on the global “India Private Hospital Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

Hospitals are the major stakeholders in India’s healthcare ecosystem, with about 70% of the rural population and 80% of the urban residents relying on private hospitals. The expansion of the market is driven by factors such as high disposable income, changes in disease profiles, and the rise in population. Furthermore, the Ayushman Bharat initiative has strengthened the healthcare system, from primary to tertiary care. The private hospital sector was valued at INR 9,995.06 billion in FY 2021 and is expected to reach INR 25,429.49 billion by FY 2027, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of around 20.53% during the FY 2021 – FY 2027 period.

The private hospital sector has three segments: self-pay, government payer, and corporate insurer. At the beginning of 2020, the self-pay segment dominated the market, followed by the government payer. However, owing to the expansion of insurance coverage by both government and corporate insurers, the corporate insurer segment is anticipated to experience noticeable growth. The growth of corporate medical insurance is fueled by factors such as an increase in purchasing power, growing demand for quality healthcare, technological advancements, and the development of private hospital networks. It ensures patients entitlement to accidental hospitalization, COVID-19 insurance, daily hospital benefits, critical illness cover, and maternity coverage.

The second wave of COVID-19 affected the private hospital sector as patient footfall, both domestic and international, declined. High infection rates and lockdowns compelled hospitals to pause non-emergency, outdoor patient department (OPD), and indoor patient department (IPD) services. Medical tourism also declined due to travel restrictions. Despite the initial dip in footfall, signs of recovery in patients and relaxed lockdown norms by the end of July 2021 marked an increase in hospital occupancy rates. Although the initial setback caused a nationwide crisis in India’s primary healthcare, key changes in the sector such as flexibility in operations, improved health insurance, and cost-effective medical tourism will strengthen the private hospital sector.

