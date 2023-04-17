Chinese diplomat criticized after referencing 150,000 Filiipino workers in Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China's ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian (黃溪連) is facing a backlash after referencing the fate of 150,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) in Taiwan, if Manila supports the U.S. and Taiwan independence.

Based on the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement (EDCA) signed in 2014, the Philippines on April 3 announced the locations of four bases the U.S. military will be able to access, with three facing Taiwan and one near the Spratly Islands.

During a speech at the 8th Manila Forum on Friday, Huang alleged the U.S. plans to "take advantage of the new EDCA sites to interfere in the situation across the Taiwan Strait to serve its geopolitical goals, and advance its anti-China agenda at the expense of peace and development of the Philippines and the region at large."

Huang labeled claims by the Philippines' defense ministry that the base agreement was made to ensure the safety of 150,000 overseas Filipino workers (OFWS) in Taiwan as an "excuse." He said that although China is the "last country" that seeks conflict in the Taiwan Strait, it "will not renounce the use of force, and we reserve the option of taking all necessary measures."

Comparing Beijing's relationship with Taipei to that of Manila and Mindanao, Huang said: "The Taiwan question is entirely China’s internal affair, as is the Mindanao issue to the Philippines. You will never allow any third party to meddle with resolving rebel issues in Mindanao."

In response, National Security Council Assistant Director General and spokesperson Jonathan Malaya on Saturday (April 15) said, "The Philippines has no intention of interfering in the Taiwan issue and will not allow itself to be used by other countries to interfere in the said issue," reported Philippines News Agency.

Malaya added that National Security Adviser Eduardo M. Ano had made Manila's position clear and the stepped-up military cooperation with the U.S. was designed to "develop and strengthen the capabilities of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) to enable it to protect and defend the territory of the Philippines."

Malaya said military cooperation is "not meant to contain or counter any nation in the region or to interfere in another nation’s affairs." He said the country's paramount concern in Taiwan is the "safety and well-being of the more than 150,000 Filipinos living and working on the island."

Malaya added the Philippines takes "grave exception to any effort by guests in our country to use this to fear-monger and intimidate us."

According to the ambassador, China reserves the right to use force and "guard against external interference and all separatist activities."

He called on the Philippines to oppose Taiwan independence, "rather than stoke the fire by offering the U.S. access to military bases near the Taiwan Strait if you care genuinely about the 150,000 OFWs."

Huang also rhetorically asked Manila if it wished to have "strategic independence or to be at the mercy of others?" The diplomat then cited the French President Emmanuel Macron as saying, "Being an ally does not mean being a vassal."

〔錯誤字元無法儲存〕〔錯誤字元無法儲存〕 Ambassador to the Philippines Huang Xilian "advises" the Philippines… in plain English: “do what China tells you to do or something might happen to the 150,000 Filipino workers in Taiwan”. https://t.co/aCS20henws — Byron Wan (@Byron_Wan) April 16, 2023