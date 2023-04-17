Armin van Buuren shares work tips at Ultra Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two of the world's top DJs, Martin Garrix and Armin van Buuren, returned to Taiwan after five years for a show with 20,000 people at Ultra Taiwan on Sunday (April 17).

After flying 13 hours for Ultra Taiwan, Van Buuren said he really missed playing in Taiwan and was happy to be back. However, he could not go sightseeing as he had other international music festivals to attend as part of the promotion for his album “Feel Again.”

The Dutch musician shared that his way of being prolific and creative involves self-discipline and enjoying the moment. “After waking up in the morning, I have breakfast and do meditation. Take the kids to school, then go to the studio and try to have fun.”

He showed Taiwan News his phone where he keeps all his rough ideas and explained that he also works with a variety of producers, writers, and singers. Before coming to Taipei, Van Buuren praised Taiwanese as "very educated” in an interview.

He explained that it is because of the quality of music. “Dance music here is really evolved. Taiwan has many events, clubs, and good Taiwanese DJs.” Additionally, he is delighted to collaborate with local artists.

On Sunday evening, Van Buuren turned the crowd crazy with tunes, “Blah Blah Blah,” “On & On,” and “Let’s Rave, Make Love.” At the end of the gig, he waved a Taiwan flag on stage and fans shouted, “Armin, Taiwan loves you.”

Former NBA star Dwight Howard showed up when Martin Garrix closed the music festival. Event-goers were excited to see the basketball star and world number one DJ at the same time.

In 2022, Van Buuren was ranked as the world's fifth-best electronic music DJ by DJ Mag's Top 100 DJs poll, while Martin Garrix was ranked number one.



(Taiwan News, Lyla Liu photo)