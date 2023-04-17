Spring rains to bring drought relief to southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Weather Bureau (CWB) issued a "yellow" heat advisory for southern Taiwan on Monday, indicating temperatures could be dangerously hot, reaching a maximum of 36 C throughout the day.

Following a bout of hot temperatures at the start of the week, the arrival of a new frontal system on Wednesday and Thursday (April 19-20) will cool off the south with many areas experiencing the chance of showers or thunderstorms.

According to a Taiwan Typhoon BBS Facebook page, a rainfall simulation model has multiple "red" indicators for south and western Taiwan indicating heavy rainfall midweek, and warning rainfall could be especially heavy in both mountainous and plains areas.

According to Taiwan Typhoon BBS, the actual amount of rainfall and the spatial distribution still depends on the development of clouds and the weather front, requiring continual adjustment. But if weather modeling proves correct, rainfall midweek will increase reservoir levels and help ease the ongoing drought.

Weather Risk Director, Chia Hsin-Hsing (賈新興) in a report also expects a frontal system to affect Taiwan from Wednesday evening to Thursday, bringing sporadic showers and thunderstorms to Taichung, Miaoli, Hualien, and Taitung.

Chia said intermittent showers could also be expected in the western half of Taiwan from the start of the week until Wednesday, when the frontal system passes through Taiwan.