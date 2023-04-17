Restaurants in Taiwan urged to keep temperatures above 23 degrees

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A pilot program kicking off Monday (April 17) will see over 1,300 business premises in Taiwan keep air-conditioning temperatures set at 23 degrees Celsius during dining hours.

Taiwan already requires 20 types of business venues to maintain a 26 degree rule in a bid to conserve energy except during dining hours for restaurants (including those in hotels) and department stores’ food courts. The new requirement will tighten temperature restrictions on these dining places at 23 degrees, with plus or minus one degree allowed.

The rule is not mandatory, but on a voluntary basis, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA). A total of 1,300 outlets operated under 32 brands are participating in the program, from McDonald’s to Regent Taipei, per CNA.

The program runs until the end of 2024 and MOEA hopes that more companies will join the “2623” movement. The authority cited scientific research for imposing the temperature restrictions, which said will also help businesses cut their electricity bills.

Currently, operators that violate the 26 degree regulation will be fined up to NT$100,000 (US$3,279). Hotels, department stores, supermarkets, convenience stores, banks, post offices, public transportation hubs, and others are subject to the rule.

Some netizens have voiced discontent over the rule, saying the government should not interfere with how businesses operate. Others worry hot pot and barbecue restaurants will be hit most by the measure.