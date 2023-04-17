Taiwan's troubling lung cancer incidence rate

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A new report published by the scientific journal, Nature, indicates Taiwan leads industrial countries in the northern hemisphere in terms of lung cancer mortality rates, per UDN.

Nature's report shows Taiwan’s air pollution controls are ineffective in controlling fine particulate matter (PM2.5), along with nitrogen oxide and sulfur oxides. It identifies the root of pollution being domestic industry and energy production, as 70% of Taiwan's air pollution is associated with domestic sources.

Taiwan's air pollution problems typically peak in winter when poor wind dispersion on the leeward side of western Taiwan causes gray polluted skies, especially south of Taichung. As such, the EPA air monitoring network frequently issues an “orange” pollution alert.

When such air pollution alerts are given, the public is urged to stay indoors. Outdoor activities such as jogging or sports activities are considered risky.

In the past, Taiwan's poor air quality was frequently associated with Chinese factories.

Fine particulate matter (PM2.5) poses a problem as the small size of the particulate matter allows it to penetrate deeply into the lungs, causing irritation and impairing lung function. If the body cannot eliminate PM2.5, it can be deposited in different organs, causing tissue lesions, cancer and necrosis.

Transportation accounts for about one-third of Taiwan’s PM2.5 output, and this proportion is unlikely to decrease in the future as affluence will lead to more car ownership. Electricity and power generation account for nearly 10% of PM2.5, almost all of which is associated with coal power.

As Nature’s findings indicate, Taiwan's air pollution and PM2.5 problem is largely a domestic issue which, if left unchecked, leaves much of the population reliant on air-monitoring advisories and warnings to determine if it's safe to go outside.