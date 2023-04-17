Alexa
American cyclist falls down ravine after hitting bridge pier in New Taipei

2 French, 1 Belgian, and 1 American were cycling together in New Taipei's Wanli District when accident occurred

By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/17 10:37
American cyclist on litter being raised up by crane. (New Taipei City Fire Department image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An American cyclist was rescued by a crane but broke his leg after he fell 4 meters into a ravine in New Taipei City.

Four foreign nationals, including a Chinese American, two French, and a Belgian went cycling in New Taipei City's Wanli District on Sunday (April 16), reported TVBS. However, when they hit a downhill section in Gengziping, the American cyclist lost control of his bicycle and struck a bridge pier.

Firefighters reach cyclist in riverbed. (New Taipei City Fire Department photo)

The four friends had set off at 6 a.m. from Taipei City's Tianmu neighborhood, and they cycled through Wanli and Gengziping in New Taipei City. However, when they hit the downhill slope, police suspect the men were traveling too fast and lost control of their bicycles.

The 33-year-old American identified only by his first name, Eric, fell and became stuck in a weed-covered riverbed, reported Liberty Times. The rest of the cyclists in the group were able to avoid falling down the ravine. However, one of the group, a 35-year-old had a fractured clavicle and chest pain. Neither man's injuries are life-threatening.

Firefighters tend to cyclist. (New Taipei City Fire Department photo)

Concerned about their friend, the cyclists dialed 119 for help and the fire department dispatched 16 firefighters and seven vehicles, including a crane truck. It took firefighters about an hour to place the cyclist on a litter and hoist him to safety.
Firefighters tend to cyclist. (New Taipei City Fire Department photo)

Lo I-tien (羅億田), head of the Sixth Brigade of the New Taipei City Fire Department, was cited by the newspaper as saying that people must understand the terrain and road conditions of the road they are riding on. Lo suggested that cyclists should just get off their bikes and walk until they are sure conditions are safe for cycling.
