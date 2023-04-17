MATCHDAY: Leeds vs Liverpool in EPL; Fiorentina vs Atalanta

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Monday:

ENGLAND

Leeds is hoping to move further clear of the Premier League's relegation zone. The Yorkshire club is just two points above the bottom three going into its game against Liverpool at Elland Road. Leeds will need an immediate reaction to last week’s shock 5-1 loss against Crystal Palace. Liverpool’s hopes of Champions League qualification look all but over but manager Jurgen Klopp will want to build on last week’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal. The Merseyside club is still to win a game since routing Manchester United 7-0 last month, but there were encouraging signs in the manner of the comeback against Arsenal after going 2-0 down early on.

ITALY

Atalanta will be looking to get back to winning ways when it visits Fiorentina in Serie A to boost its chances of qualifying for next season’s Champions League. Atalanta lost at home to Bologna last weekend and has won only two of its last seven matches to leave it sixth, five points below fourth-place AC Milan. Fiorentina is seven points below Atalanta but has not lost since February, winning 12 of its 14 matches since then.

SPAIN

Celta Vigo hosts Mallorca in a match between two teams trying to finish in the top half of the Spanish league. The 11th-place Celta will seek its first win after consecutive 2-2 draws against Sevilla and Almeria. Mallorca, two points behind Celta, hopes to end a six-match winless streak that includes three draws in its last four games. Mallorca has struggled on the road recently, with its last away victory in the league coming at Villarreal in November.

