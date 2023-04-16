Paraglider suffers no injuries after falling off mountainside in New Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A paraglider fell off a mountainside overlooking the northeastern coastal highway on Sunday afternoon (April 16) but was fortunately safe.

Police and firefighters received a report at 3:20 p.m. that a paraglider fell down the mountainside in Gongliao District, New Taipei City, CNA reported. The fire department dispatched nine vehicles and 23 personnel, and the New Taipei City Police Department also sent people to assist.

The 65-year-old paraglider surnamed Hsu (許) had untied the parachute, and the rescuers set up a ladder to help Hsu return to the highway.

Hsu said that after taking off from Taoyuan Valley (桃源谷), the winds sent him in the wrong direction, and he fell on the mountainside above Provincial Highway 2.

Fortunately, Hsu suffered no injuries, and he left on his own at 4:30 p.m.