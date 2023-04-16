Alexa
  • Directory of Taiwan
  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

‘Blue tears’ spotted in southwestern Taiwan

'Blue tears‘ are bioluminescence caused by algae that glow in water

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/16 20:15
(Facebook, <a href="https://www.facebook.com/taiwanweicher?__cft__[0]=AZXfL1Ku7DvYoI2AOJNgiK-TnnokC2ZBWh4gwGt31xr6qVToUvqGnX3dx_LpFsAUYMp2Sa-rIc1_IVm7ectoD9H97RnNM8u3JUr2ZPEtnaLx2p2aCxdNvwXiqZoJEmcTD4Eb3WAl5LoOF9qTaoldlDv4ZP05bbfj8v-DZ4TSKys7dcng0dJ5QlMn_zcNKUUChC4&__tn__=-UC%2CP-R" role="link" tabindex="0">黃偉哲</a> photo)

(Facebook, 黃偉哲 photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The “blue tears” were spotted around Qingshan Fishing Harbor (青山漁港) and along the southern bank of Jiangjun Fish Harbor (將軍漁港) in Tainan City.

The “blue tears” are bioluminescence believed to be caused by algae called dinoflagellates that glow when disturbed by motion in the water.

Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) posted on Facebook on Friday (April 14) that the “blue tears” had appeared at Qingshan Fishing Harbor for the first time. People do not need to fly to offshore islands to see the natural phenomenon, now that the "blue tears" can be found in Tainan, the mayor said.

The beautiful scene has attracted many photographers and visitors.

‘Blue tears’ spotted in southwestern Taiwan
(Facebook, 黃偉哲 photo)
blue tears
dinoflagellates
Jiangjun Fish Harbor
bioluminescence

RELATED ARTICLES

Two-day festival to rock Taiwan’s Tainan City
Two-day festival to rock Taiwan’s Tainan City
2022/07/31 19:00
Taipei Tech professor shares insight on award-winning VR project 'Blue Tears'
Taipei Tech professor shares insight on award-winning VR project 'Blue Tears'
2022/07/12 18:53
Fast ferries best way to chase ‘blue tears’ at Taiwan’s Matsu: Travel agency
Fast ferries best way to chase ‘blue tears’ at Taiwan’s Matsu: Travel agency
2022/04/26 18:57
Photo of the Day: Bathing in 'blue tears' in Taiwan's Kinmen
Photo of the Day: Bathing in 'blue tears' in Taiwan's Kinmen
2022/02/21 17:09
New ferry between Taiwan and Matsu sells out tickets fast
New ferry between Taiwan and Matsu sells out tickets fast
2021/12/05 15:47