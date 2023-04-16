‘Blue tears’ spotted in southwestern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The “blue tears” were spotted around Qingshan Fishing Harbor (青山漁港) and along the southern bank of Jiangjun Fish Harbor (將軍漁港) in Tainan City.

The “blue tears” are bioluminescence believed to be caused by algae called dinoflagellates that glow when disturbed by motion in the water.

Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) posted on Facebook on Friday (April 14) that the “blue tears” had appeared at Qingshan Fishing Harbor for the first time. People do not need to fly to offshore islands to see the natural phenomenon, now that the "blue tears" can be found in Tainan, the mayor said.

The beautiful scene has attracted many photographers and visitors.



(Facebook, 黃偉哲 photo)