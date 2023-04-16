Female migrant worker found dead in New Taipei rental apartment

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The naked body of an unidentified female migrant worker was found on the bed in a rental suite in Sanchong District, New Taipei early Saturday morning, CNA reported.

She was discovered around 1:32 a.m. on Saturday on the bed in the suite on Changshou Street (長壽街) by a man surnamed Lin (林), who claimed to be the apartment manager, according to police information. Lin said he went to the suite to collect money for the electricity usage, knocked on the door several times, but no one answered. When he went in to check, he found the woman lying on her stomach on the bed and called the police right away. The woman was taken to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

The police dispatched a forensic team to the scene to conduct an on-site inspection and no signs of struggle were found, per CNA. It is understood that the deceased was a 29-year-old Indonesian migrant worker, who had been unaccounted for before she died. The medical examiner’s office is working to determine the cause of death.

According to the police investigation, surveillance footage showed a young man entering and exiting the deceased’s rental apartment before she was found dead. The police are stepping up their investigation into the case, per CNA.