Firefly viewing spots in Taiwan’s Chiayi County

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Culture & Tourism Bureau of Chiayi County has recommended 15 firefly viewing spots in the county’s Meishan, Alishan, and Zhuqi townships. The peak firefly viewing season at these spots is expected to commence two weeks from now.

Chiayi County Commissioner Weng Chang-liang (翁章梁) said in a press release that Chiayi County is a special place to view fireflies, and recommended the “firefly milky railway” (螢河鐵道) as the unique firefly attraction. He shared that tourists can admire the dreamy scene of fireflies twinkling along Alishan Forest Railway’s Jiaoliping (交力坪), Shueisheliao (水社寮), and Liyuanliao (梨園寮) stations.

In addition, there is a barrier-free trail at the Yuan Tan Ecological Park, where people of all ages and physically disabled persons can enjoy viewing fireflies, Weng said.

He stressed that fireflies grow up in unpolluted environments and recommended several villages of the Tsou Tribe on Alishan as excellent locations to view fireflies, including Laiji (來吉), Leye (樂野), Lichia ( 里佳 ), and Chashan (茶山) villages. Seeing the ground carpeted by fireflies is definitely an unforgettable experience of a lifetime, the commissioner added.













(Chiayi County Government photos)