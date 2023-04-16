Alexa
Taiwan expects spring rains to return by midweek

High-pressure system will lead to summertime temperatures and showers

By Sean Scanlan, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/16 10:24
Much needed rain falls accross Taiwan. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — On Saturday, central and northern Taiwan experienced the first spring rains of the year. However, the rains were brief and quickly passed.

Meterologist Daniel Wu (吳德榮) said a frontal system quickly passed through Taiwan over the weekend, bringing rain to the northern and eastern areas, bringing cooler temperatures in the north 16-24 C, central 17-27 C, south 18-29 C, and east 17-29 C, per UDN.

Wu said the weather front bringing rain gave way to a high pressure system which will send temperatures soaring to 33-35 C across Taiwan from Monday to Tuesday (April 17-18), nearly as hot as midsummer during the day as skies will be sunny and cloudless.

UV rays are expected to be especially strong at noontime as many are advised to pay attention to sun protection and the use of sunscreen. While the sun will make temperatures hotter during the day, the radiative cooling effect will lower temperatures in the morning and evening, with the temperature difference between day and night worthy of note.

From next Wednesday and Thursday (April 19-20), Wu says another weather front will approach, leading to unstable weather with a chance of showers or thunderstorms in various places.

Wu expects the passage of the weather front to occur next Friday (April 21), creating more stable, improved weather. He warns the front could have a lingering influence, creating rainfall in some areas, but more monitoring and observation is required.
