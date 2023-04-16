Alexa
Giakoumakis scores again, but Toronto rallies to tie Atlanta

By Associated Press
2023/04/16 10:07
Atlanta United forward Giorgos Giakoumakis celebrates his goal against Toronto FC during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, April 15, 202...
Toronto FC midfielder Richie Laryea (22) and Atlanta United midfielder Derrick Etienne (18) watch the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer matc...
Atlanta United midfielder Luiz Araujo (10) plays the ball against Toronto FC midfielder Mark-Anthony Kaye during the first half of an MLS soccer match...
Toronto FC midfielder Richie Laryea (22) vies for the ball against Atlanta United forward Giorgos Giakoumakis during the first half of an MLS soccer m...
Toronto FC midfielder Brandon Servania, front, works for the ball next to Atlanta United midfielder Santiago Sosa during the first half of an MLS socc...
Toronto FC midfielder Richie Laryea, left, celebrates his goal against Atlanta United during the first half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, April 15,...
Atlanta United forward Giorgos Giakoumakis (7) celebrates his goal against Toronto FC with midfielder Derrick Etienne (18) and midfielder Amar Sejdic ...
Atlanta United forward Giorgos Giakoumakis (7) falls to the ground after battling for the ball against Toronto FC defender Lukas MacNaughton (5) durin...
Toronto FC midfielder Richie Laryea (22) celebrates his goal against Atlanta United with forward Jordan Perruzza (77), defender Raoul Petretta (28), m...
Toronto FC midfielder Richie Laryea (22) celebrates his goal against the Atlanta United with midfielder Jonathan Osorio (21) during the first half of ...
Atlanta United defender Brooks Lennon (11) plays the ball during the first half of an MLS soccer match against Toronto FC on Saturday, April 15, 2023,...
Toronto FC midfielder Alonso Coello (52) plays the ball against Atlanta United midfielder Amar Sejdic (13) during the first half of an MLS soccer matc...

TORONTO (AP) — Brandon Servania scored in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time to offset a historic night by Atlanta United's Giorgos Giakoumakis, helping Toronto FC earn a 2-2 draw on Saturday night.

Giakoumakis became the seventh player in MLS history to score a goal in his first four matches when he headed in a corner kick from Brooks Lennon four minutes into the match to give Atlanta United (4-1-3) the lead.

Toronto (1-1-6) pulled even when Federico Bernardeschi fed Richie Laryea for a goal in the 43rd minute.

Atlanta United took a 2-1 lead when Machop Chol scored in the 76th minute with assists from Luiz Araújo and Andrew Gutman.

Sub Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty and Jonathan Osorio notched assists on Servania's equalizer.

Toronto took one more shot, but Atlanta United had a 5-4 edge in shots on goal.

Sean Johnson had three saves for Toronto. Quentin Westberg saved two shots for Atlanta United.

Atlanta United returns home to host the Chicago Fire on Saturday. Toronto travels to play the Philadelphia Union on Saturday.

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sport