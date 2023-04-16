Colás' RBI single in 10th gives White Sox win over Orioles

CHICAGO (AP) — Yasmani Grandal tied the game in the 10th inning with a bloop RBI double, and Óscar Colás followed it with an RBI single to give the Chicago White Sox a 7-6 win over the Baltimore Orioles on Saturday.

White Sox reliever Jimmy Lambert (1-0) picked up the win, despite allowing an unearned run in the ninth.

Baltimore scored in the top of the 10th, with Jorge Mateo leading off with a sacrifice bunt to move Terin Vavra to third and Adley Rutschmann beating out a potential double play to score Vavra.

But Grandal's double off reliever Logan Gillaspie (0-1) started something for Chicago. Jake Burger singled, and Colás scored pinch-runner Seby Zavala with his single to end the game.

Burger also hit a two-run homer off Orioles starter Kyle Gibson on an 0-2 pitch in the sixth inning.

“You are going to go through skids and our’s happen to be earlier, You saw a lot of fight out there and a lot of guys coming through in big moments. Hopefully, we can get that going,” Burger said.

Anthony Santander and Jorge Mateo homered for Baltimore.

Andrew Benintendi broke a 1-all tie in the fifth inning with a one-out RBI double to right scoring Elvis Andrus from first base to put the White Sox ahead 2-1.

White Sox reliever Kendall Graveman allowed a two-out triple to Austin Hays in the seventh. After walking Adam Frazier, Graveman hit Ramón Urías in the helmet to load the bases. Urías was on the ground for several minutes before walking off the field on his own with a team trainer. He did not return to the game.

Orioles manager Brandon Hyde, who raced out of the dugout after Urías was hit, said Urias will be placed in concussion protocol.

“When I went there, his eyes were open. Obviously, he looked extremely rattled. But him walking off was definitely a positive," said Hyde.

Graveman then walked pinch-hitter Ryan O'Hearn to score Hays from third, giving Baltimore a 5-4 lead.

Andrew Vaughn tied the game in the seventh with a two-out RBI double that scored Andrus from first.

White Sox starter Michael Kopech allowed three runs on six hits with four walks and four strikeouts in five innings.

He only had command of two of his four pitches.

“I felt good with the fastball and the slider for the most part. They were the only two pitches I was able to utilize today. It’s tough with a four-pitch mix, but I had to eliminate two of them to pitch with just my strengths, It’s going to be more of a grind day and that’s what today was,” said Kopech.

Orioles starter Kyle Gibson allowed four runs on seven hits in 5 1/3 innings. He had a 4-2 lead entering the sixth that he wasn't able to hold.

“The most frustrating part is the spot it puts the bullpen in, now having to cover with the extra innings, cover five innings. Just got to get through the sixth right there,” said Gibson.

A RAYS PROBLEM?

Before the game, Hyde was asked if he is concerned with the Rays (13-2) hot start. “No. There are 140-something games to go. They played really well to start the year. It’s a really good club. They have great, great pitching. We knew that going in that’s going to be a really good team, so they’re off to a great start and we got a long way to go," said Hyde.

JACKIE ROBINSON DAY

White Sox manager Pedro Grifol cherishes Jackie Robinson Day. “It’s a really meaningful day to me as it is for a lot of players around the league in baseball in general, said Grifol, a Cuban-American who was raised in Miami. “He put this game where it is today and the diversity that this game has, that’s on him. That’s what he did for this game and it is an honor to wear his uniform, his number today, and I’m unbelievably happy that nobody can wear that number unless it’s today.”

UP NEXT

Baltimore’s Grayson Rodriguez (0-0, 6.75) faces White Sox ace Dylan Cease (2-0, 1.65) on Sunday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports