Fulham ends poor run with 3-1 win at Everton in EPL

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Fulham ended an alarming run of Premier League defeats by beating Everton 3-1 on Saturday as Marco Silva claimed a first win against his former employers to damage their attempt to avoid relegation.

Harrison Reed put the Cottagers ahead midway through the first half but Everton hit back through Dwight McNeil and seemed the likeliest to score again before halftime at Goodison Park.

But the momentum swung back toward Fulham when Harry Wilson put the visitors back ahead just after the break. Dan James sealed victory to snap Fulham's sequence of five successive losses.

With Fulham in the ascendancy, Everton's players became increasingly disjointed and were booed off at the full-time whistle after squandering the chance to put daylight between themselves and the Premier League relegation zone. Everton remains above the bottom three on goal difference alone.

This will be especially frustrating for Everton manager Sean Dyche, whose side have a much better record at home than away. There are no such worries for his opposite number Silva, who managed Everton from May 2018 to December 2019.

Fulham remained in 10th place but has now passed the 40-point barrier and this win could reignite its hopes of pushing for Europe next season.

