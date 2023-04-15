Taiwan Ministry of Justice opposes decriminalization of cannabis

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Despite a march calling for the decriminalization of cannabis use, the Ministry of Justice (MOJ) said Saturday (April 15) it would continue its campaign against drugs.

An organization called Green Wave set up a marijuana-themed market on Ketagalan Boulevard in front of the Presidential Office Building in Taipei City Saturday afternoon, followed by live music performances and a march passing by the Legislative Yuan.

The MOJ said it would continue to prosecute the possession, use, sale, import, transportation, and manufacturing of marijuana. While the recreational use would remain under a ban, health specialists could apply for the medical use of cannabis products, according to the MOJ.

Due to the addictive power of marijuana and the damage it could cause to health, the MOJ said the authorities would continue their campaign to root out the problem and counter the spread of drug use, UDN reported.

