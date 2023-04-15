Foxconn founder Terry Gou returns to Taiwan from Japan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Foxconn Technology founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) returned from a four-day visit to Japan Saturday (April 15) with promises of a new economic miracle.

In contrast to the close of his eight-day tour of the United States on April 5, the tycoon did not give a news conference after arriving at Taipei Songshan Airport. His office said he would address the media next Tuesday (April 18), per UDN.

In Japan, Gou met with former Prime Minister Aso Taro, former Economics Minister Amari Akira, and Liberal Democratic Party politician Hagiuda Koichi.

On his Facebook page, the tycoon emphasized the importance of the economy, promising to achieve a “second economic miracle” for Taiwan. He also discussed the problems of an aging society with Japanese politicians, accusing the government of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) of throwing money at the problem without trying to find realistic solutions.

Gou compared the managing of competitiveness in the business world with the duty of a government in running a country, asking the public to rely on him, ending with the words “Trust me, I can do it.”

Gou has expressed his interest in becoming the Kuomintang (KMT) candidate in the Jan. 13, 2024 presidential election, but the main opposition party announced last month it would not hold a primary to select a candidate, but reach a consensus within party ranks.

The KMT said it planned to announce the selection of a candidate in June at the latest, but the widespread impression was that it would pick New Taipei City Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) rather than the Foxconn founder.

