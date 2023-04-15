Taiwan sets up traffic lights at altitude of 3,275 m

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s highest set of traffic lights started working Saturday (April 15), at an altitude of 3,275 meters on Hehuanshan in Nantou County.

The main purpose of the lights was to regulate traffic during holidays and weekends, especially when the azaleas bloom, CNA reported. Police will be in charge of operating the lights, which will not be in use 24 hours a day.

The spot where the lights were set up, in Wuling, is Taiwan’s highest location, according to the report. Because of the nature of the environment, traffic jams often occur during holidays, and it is impossible to widen the road.

During last year’s flower season, the local department of the Directorate General of Highways had to mobilize extra staff to monitor and manage traffic on the road. Officials hope that the two sets of one red light and one green light each, set 400 meters apart, will help improve the traffic flow.

The flower season usually lasts from April 8 until June 11, but this year, the azaleas have not started blooming yet, while the poor weather forecast for this weekend was also expected to keep visitor numbers down and reduce the likelihood of traffic jams. Light rain and fog meant the traffic lights were not working Saturday, according to local police.