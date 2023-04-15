Alexa
Opposition candidate in Paraguay still advocates switch from Taiwan to China

South American ally faces presidential, parliamentary elections April 30

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/15 16:47
Paraguay opposition presidential candidate Efrain Alegre. (Facebook, Efrain Alegre photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Efrain Alegre, the main opposition candidate in Paraguay’s presidential election, again advocated Taiwan’s last ally in South America should switch recognition to China, reports said Saturday (April 15).

After Taiwan was left with only 13 official diplomatic allies following the break with Honduras in March, focus shifted to two Latin American allies facing general elections, Paraguay on April 30, and Guatemala on June 25.

The main opposition candidate in Paraguay, Alegre, said earlier in the campaign that if he won the election, he would end more than 60 years of official ties with Taiwan and recognize Beijing. In an April 12 television interview, he reiterated the promise, emphasizing that by sticking with Taipei, Paraguay was foregoing major business opportunities in China.

Alegre also claimed that Taiwan gave more benefits to nations that were not its allies than to Paraguay, even though it was Taiwan’s largest ally, news site La Nacion reported April 12.

The site also reported concerns about the fate of Paraguayan students in Taiwan, who might be forced to abandon their studies halfway if the Latin American country recognized China. A switch might also impact other educational cooperation projects, including the Taiwan-Paraguay Polytechnic University, the report said.
