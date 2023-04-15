Why is a large area of ocean northeast of Taiwan closed?

Fengyun-3G: Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center

On Sunday, 16 April 2023, a China Long March 4B (three stage) rocket will launch the Fengyun-3G mission from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center (JSLC) in northwestern Gansu province (Inner Mongolia) at 9:40 AM (1:40 AM GMT) from Launch Area 4. China established the JSLC as its first of four launch centers in 1958 and launched China's first satellite, DFH-1, onboard an LM-1 launch vehicle in 1970. China has launched 190 rockets from JSLC.

Closure Areas: Sea and Air

The Fujian Aviation Police announced on 13 April that there may be rocket wreckage falling into the East China Sea and declared a closure area for 16 April from 0900-1500 (Taiwan time) in the ocean between Taiwan and Japan of about 8,100 square kilometers. This area is about a quarter of the size of Taiwan’s main island (22 percent). The rectangular box is 60 by 135 kilometers [see Map 1 below]. The closest point between the box and Taipei, the capital of Taiwan, is about 160 kilometers.

Safety engineers design these boxes to mitigate risk. Although they calculate most of the falling rocket debris will be in the box, there is always a chance that the rocket could drift off-course and the debris could fall outside of the box and even crash on Taiwan’s main island or even on nearby Japanese islands. Let us hope that this does not occur.



Map 1 (Source: Author)

Timing and Closure Areas

Originally, various PRC authorities announced a three-day closure of the sea and airspace area, which caused many countries in the region to reel from the implications of re-routing thousands of aircraft and ships. After realizing their mistake, the PRC authorities scaled back the window from three days to 28 minutes when questioned by several governments, including Taiwan, Japan, and South Korea. According to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the 28 minute no-fly zones appear to be in relation to air traffic in two other areas of China [depicted below in Map 2]. The PRC declared no passage to the above areas for six hours (9am – 3pm).



Map 2 (Source: Author)

The JSLC is northeast of the city of Jiuquan and Map 2 shows the three closure areas. Map 3 shows a closer perspective of the other two China land closure areas.



Map 3 (Source: Author)

Why do countries temporarily close off areas?

Notice to Air Missions (NOTAMs)

According to ICAO, Notice to Airmen (NOTAM), also known as Notice to Air Mission, a NOTAM is “a notice containing information concerning the establishment, condition or change in any aeronautical facility, service, procedure or hazard, the timely knowledge of which is essential to personnel concerned with flight operations.” In the case of the two land NOTAMs, the restriction is from the surface of the earth to space.

Notice to Mariners (NTMs or NOTMAR)

Notice to Mariners, like NOTAMs, are the “primary means for disseminating information concerning aids to navigation, hazards to navigation, and other items of marine information of interest to mariners.” In this case, various Chinese government authorities issued a NTM warning ships traveling northwest of Taiwan and east of the Japanese Senkaku Islands depicted in Map 1. Map 4 below shows the planned flight path of the rocket launch and the planned location of the three stage rocket debris landing areas.



Map 4 (Source: Duan Dong)

What is the FengYun-3 satellite?

The FengYun-3 (FY-3) satellite series are China's second generation polar-orbiting meteorological satellites that will enhance China’s Global navigation satellite system (GNSS) and perform “accurate cloud and precipitation observations in cooperation with active radar and other microwave instruments.” In effect, China will be able to monitor the global weather conditions for both commercial and government (military and intelligence) purposes.

What is the Long March 4B rocket?

Long March 4B (same as the Chang Zheng 4B, CZ-4B, and LM-4B) is a Chinese expendable orbital three-stage launch vehicle. China first used the 4B on 10 May 1999. China has used the 4B for placing satellites into low Earth or Sun-synchronous orbits.

The 4B is 44.1 meters in length, 3.35 meters in diameter, has a launch mass of 249 tons, and can launch a payload of 4,200 kilograms into low earth orbit.

PLA Anti-Satellite Test Disaster

In 2007, the PLA used the 4B to launch an anti-satellite missile which caused a massive cloud of space debris. The test created 3536 objects initially, but still 2786 objects continue to be hazards in space—this event amounts to 80 percent of the dangerous debris still in space from anti-satellite tests (the remaining 20 percent or 686 objects are from USSR/Russian tests) as of February 2023 according to “History of Anti-Satellite Tests in Space” by Brian Weeden and Louison Mazeaud.

Observations: Timing

Having participated in several long-range test missile launches, the window of 23-28 minutes for each of the three rocket stages to fall to the earth might be the planned time, but there could be situations where there is a delay due to safety, quality, mechanical, electrical, personnel not available or many other reasons. The short-timed NOTAMs do not seem realistic. The six-hour window NTM (0900-1500) over the ocean is more realistic, although there could be other delays that could move the launch window by a few days.



Map 5 (Source: Duan Dang)

Air Defense Identification Zone: Where are the rocket parts landing?

Map 5 shows all the key parts of the satellite launch. Map 6 below shows the location of the contested Taiwan and China Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ) and the right corner that is only the Chinese ADIZ.

It is worthwhile to recall that in 2013, China declared its own China ADIZ that overlaps with pre-existing Taiwanese, Japanese, and South Korean ADIZs.



Map 6 (Source: CSIS AMTI)

Observations: Location, location, location

Although the timing appears reasonable, based on the location of the launch, the launch flight path might have a higher risk. There is still the possibility (although low) that ships or aircraft flying in proximity to the border of the restricted area could experience damage, since the falling pieces might fall outside this area. Some airlines may even cancel flights. Ships traveling through the area may completely re-route their paths to avoid the area to minimize the risk.

Observations: Distance from closure area to Taipei (Taiwan)

The distance from the closure area to Taipei is about 160 kilometers. Is it by chance that the distance from Taipei to China’s mainland is also 160 kilometers ? Why would these two distances be so similar?

Observations: The CCP Lawfare Argument

If one were to ignore the Taiwan ADIZ (which the PRC does not recognize), then the PRC would claim that the rocket parts landing in the ocean are in their ADIZ. Therefore, they would argue that any aircraft flying into their ADIZ would need “permission” to fly into the area that they have closed off for the rocket launch. [See Map 7 below]



Map 7 (Source: author)

The red stars on Map 7 represent China’s claimed ADIZ and the shaded area is the NTM area. Note also how close China’s ADIZ is to Taiwan and the Japanese Senkakus Islands.

In 2013, the PRC declared the “East China Sea Air Defense Identification Zone in accordance with the Law of the People’s Republic of China on National Defense (March 14, 1997), the Law of the People’s Republic of China on Civil Aviation (October 30, 1995) and the Basic Rules on Flight of the People’s Republic of China (July 27, 2001).” The PRC Ministry of National Defense announced six rules associated with the establishment of their ADIZ:

First, aircraft flying in the East China Sea Air Defense Identification Zone must abide by these rules.

Second, aircraft flying in the East China Sea Air Defense Identification Zone must provide the following means of identification:

- Flight plan identification

- Radio identification

- Transponder identification

- Logo identification

Third, aircraft flying in the East China Sea Air Defense Identification Zone should follow the instructions of the administrative organ of the East China Sea Air Defense Identification Zone or the unit authorized by the organ. China’s armed forces will adopt defensive emergency measures to respond to aircraft that do not cooperate in the identification or refuse to follow instructions.

Fourth, the Ministry of National Defense of the People’s Republic of China is the administrative organ of the East China Sea Air Defense Identification Zone.

Fifth, the Ministry of National Defense of the People’s Republic of China is responsible for the explanation of these rules.

Sixth, these rules will come into force at 10 a.m. November 23, 2013.

In other words, the PRC has stated this area is now under their control and any aircraft flying in this area will follow their rules because the PRC makes the rules. Let us see what happens during this space launch event and how the PRC tries to enforce their rules.

Observations: The politics of China’s ADIZ creation

The PRC created the China ADIZ in November 2013 and the ongoing legitimization of the China ADIZ continues.

Future Deception?

The PRC could exploit the satellite launch and the associated activity in the future by continuing to encroach on Taiwan’s and Japan’s sovereignty rights in the ocean and the airspace above. In the future, if the PRC were to order the PLA and China’s Coast Guard to conduct an air and maritime blockade, the PLA could use a space launch as an excuse (deception) to block ships and aircraft from flying through the designated area. In effect, the PLA could use a NOTAM and a NTM as a cover for future military action against Taiwan.

Recalling Mao’s famous speech given in 1938, On Protracted War, he states unambiguously:

“’There can never be too much deception in war,’ means precisely this.” He added, “to achieve victory we must as far as possible make the enemy blind and deaf by sealing his eyes and ears and drive his commanders to distraction by creating confusion in their minds.”