Samsung Electronics Celebrates Next Generation Asian Female Golfers

SINGAPORE - Media OutReach - 15 April 2023 – Samsung Electronics celebrated the newly crowned Women's Amateur Asia-Pacific (WAAP) champion, Eila Galitsky of Thailand for her astonishing performance at the fifth edition of the championship held recently in Singapore. As champion and player with best round on the final day, Galitsky had brought home the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy Buds2 Pro – in addition to her championship prizes, and the opportunity to advance to three other major championships.



Ronnie Ng, Head of Mobile Experience, Samsung Electronics Singapore (right), presenting newly crowned Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific champion, Thailand's Eila Galitsky (left), with the Galaxy S23 Ultra and Galaxy Buds2 Pro

"Samsung is proud to partner with R&A and APGC in this journey to nurture amateur golfers from the region. It is exciting to see a growing crop of young, female talents who are passionate about the sport of golf, and we are proud to be part of their journey at WAAP," said Ronnie Ng, Head of Mobile Experience, Samsung Electronics Singapore.



"At Samsung, we believe that diversity drives innovation and growth. Through our support for the WAAP, we hope to celebrate women in sport and to also better engage with our consumers who are passionate about golf and sports," Ng added.



Dominic Wall, Director – Asia-Pacific at The R&A said: "Samsung has been a longstanding partner of the WAAP, and we appreciate their support for the tournament which also creates greater exposure for the players. Many of them are in early stages of their careers, and support from global brands like Samsung can help propel these young talents onto international stages. In addition, we want to be exploring how technology can support us better. Samsung's partnership with us also allowed us to use their Galaxy tablets to keep score, which was efficient for our tournament team."



During the WAAP Championship which was held at the Singapore Island Country Club (SICC), Samsung also arranged on-ground activities for young golfers, championship officials and visitors to see and try out the latest Galaxy S23 series. Visitors also tried out mobile gaming with the smartphone and learned about how they can maximise their mobile experiences with One UI 5.1's customisation and personalisation options.



WAAP golfers also had the opportunity to use the latest Galaxy S23 Ultra to capture epic moments at the tournament. The Galaxy S23 Ultra boasts a 200MP Adaptive Pixel sensor and 100x Space Zoom, which is perfect for capturing sporting moments in epic details when users are far from the putting greens.



Catch the highlights of the WAAP Championship here.



To learn more about the Galaxy S23 series, visit https://www.samsung.com/sg/smartphones/galaxy-s23-ultra/ and https://www.samsung.com/sg/smartphones/galaxy-s23/

