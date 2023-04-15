Taiwan, Canada to launch FIPA investment agreement talks

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan and Canada are likely to start the first round of talks about a Foreign Investment Promotion and Protection Agreement (FIPA) in Taiwan within two weeks, reports said Saturday (April 15).

Plans for the accord were announced in February by Taiwan’s chief trade negotiator, John Deng (鄧振中), and Canada’s minister of international trade, Mary Ng. Initial video conferences touched on issues including market liberalization, the inclusion of indigenous groups and women, but the details required in-person meetings, CNA reported.

The first full round of those talks could take place in Taiwan two weeks from now, or even earlier, according to a Taiwanese official. The government was only likely to comment on the progress at the talks after they had been completed.

Taiwan was also continuing discussions with the United States about the Initiative on 21st Century Trade, while emphasizing the need to reach a consensus on the main issues before announcing a deal. In addition, Taiwan was also discussing trade and investment issues with Mexico, an important market following the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.