The unusual way the KMT is picking their Taiwan presidential candidate

TAICHUNG (Taiwan News) — Last week was a busy and confusing week for anyone watching the Kuomintang’s (KMT) ongoing process to choose their presidential candidate. It was also informative.

Just one week ago, no one knew for sure who KMT Chair Eric Chu (朱立倫) was considering to be the KMT’s presidential candidate and speculation was rife. Papers were full of talk of anti-New Taipei Mayor Hou Yu-ih (侯友宜) matchups, the problems with Foxconn founder Terry Gou (郭台銘), references to Chu having chosen himself to run in 2015 and questions about if he would do so again.

In conversations, I speculated that Taichung Mayor Lu Shiow-yen (盧秀燕) would be a strategically smart choice that gets around the perceived problems of both Hou and Gou. Women in recent election cycles have done better than men on average. She has recently polled higher than Hou, she’s strong in the key swing region of central Taiwan, she’s from a 49er family and acceptable to the old party elite and has longer experience in politics than Hou.

Things started to kick off on Tuesday (Apr. 11). As explored in yesterday’s column, Hou launched his 3D three principles for Taiwan, which was very short on substance but full of political signalling.

Hou's in the race

The combination of Hou so far refusing to definitively rule out a presidential run and launching a national vision all but confirms he is in the race. City mayors don’t create slogans and platforms for the entire nation unless they’re looking for a job upgrade.

The same day, reports surfaced that Hou was planning to run and was just waiting for the go-ahead from the party, and that the party considered Hou 80% of the way to being selected. The reporting also suggested that the party was nearly ready to announce and was looking for a good time to do it.

However, Eric Chu poured cold water on the reports and called the source an “outsider.” Having seized the final decision-making power on the party’s candidate for himself, Chu did explain the reasons behind it and what he was doing behind the scenes.

According to Chu, he has already consulted party leaders, mayors, county commissioners, and legislators, finding a high degree of consensus. He also consulted friends of the KMT and other forces outside the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), which all need to stand together, Chu added.

Clearly, party unity is what Chu is after and doing it in back rooms allows Chu time to convince and cajole people in the party into backing the candidate when campaign time comes around. He didn’t choose to go with a selection committee, as he did for choosing legislative candidates.

Committee meetings are too transparent for Chu. There is the possibility of contention and that could reach the press. Once public, that could lead to the people on the committee who opposed the eventual nominee feeling the need to defend their opinions in the press.

While back room dealing isn’t a good look, Chu may be right that it may help with party unity. Or at least the public appearance of it.

Then, on Wednesday (Apr. 12), Chu and Hou both attended a legislative candidate selection committee meeting and both of them were almost aggressively chummy with each other, no doubt because of widespread rumors of a rift between the two.

Things get confusing

Then things got very confusing on Thursday (Apr. 13). In the morning, KMT Secretary-General Huang Chien-ting (黃健庭) stated that Eric Chu was definitely not going to be the party’s nominee.

He also laid out this bombshell, “In the first stage the situation is extremely clear that (the candidate) will be Hou Yu-ih.” Of course, almost immediately local news website headlines were blaring “Terry Gou has been eliminated!”

Turns out that wasn’t the case. Huang hastily clarified his comments later in the day, with a long explanation.

He explained that there are three stages to this process. Stage one is reaching a consensus within the party, and he said that was complete and the consensus was that Hou should represent the party.

Stage two is to integrate the pan-blue camp. However, he did not specify what he meant by this.

Perhaps he is thinking of the People’s First Party (PFP), the New Party (NP) and pan-blue leaning independents. It’s also possible that he was also referring to major non-party member donors or pan-blue media personalities. It’s not clear.

The TPP doesn't have one

Stage three is interesting. The KMT plan to reach out to the “non-pan green” elements including the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP). Considering that TPP Chair Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) recently explicitly ruled it out while simultaneously calling the KMT corrupt, it would appear that stage three is a non-starter.

A TPP spokesperson responded to this news forcefully, accusing the KMT of harassing the TPP and said “if you want to swallow up the TPP, just come out and say it!”

In his clarification to the press, Huang went out of his way to make it clear that Terry Gou was still very much in the race and is being taken seriously. He also some praise for Gou and noted he has many supporters.

On Friday (Apr. 14), rumors surfaced that Gou had passed Hou in KMT internal polling, perhaps inspired by a totally unreliable web-based poll on Next Apple. Eric Chu responded by confirming the KMT was doing internal polling, but he wouldn’t comment on the results except to say they were “stable.”

There has also been speculation that Huang’s original morning statement was done intentionally to sway opinion in the party towards Hou. It’s hard to say if that is the case.

This week has clarified a lot about the process and it appears the party is only seriously considering Hou and Gou, and so far they’re leaning towards Hou.