Taiwan considers impact of Chinese trade barrier allegations

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) and the Council of Agriculture (COA) are evaluating the impact of China’s investigation into alleged Taiwanese trade barriers on Taiwan’s businesses, reports said Saturday (April 15).

Beijing’s Commerce Ministry said April 12 it was looking at presumed trade barriers targeting 2,455 commodities from China. The MOEA said Saturday it had been notified of the fact by China’s mission at the World Trade Organization (WTO), with further proceedings to be handled by Taiwan’s Office of Trade Negotiations (OTN), per CNA.

MOEA said it had not expected China to use the WTO to notify Taiwan, as it usually treated cross-strait issues separate from international affairs. In addition, it denied the 2,455 products had been completely banned, as there was a review every two months which might approve the import of some of the commodities on a case-by-case basis.

There was a reason for the restrictions, MOEA said, arguing that a complete and sudden opening under pressure might cause a severe impact on related industries. About half the products affected were related to agriculture, while most of the others came from the industrial sector.

The investigation could last up to nine months, with the final result expected on Jan. 12, 2024 at the latest, according to China.