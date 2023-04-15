US representatives introduce bill to ‘Defund China’s Allies’

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A new U.S. bill introduced by U.S. Representative Andy Ogles on April 6 seeks to stop indirectly funding political support for China by defunding “certain countries that do not recognize the sovereignty of Taiwan.”

The bill for what was dubbed the ‘”Defund China’s Allies Act” was cosponsored by representatives Tom Tiffany, Lauren Boebert, Josh Brecheen, Mary Miller, and Barry Moore. According to Ogles, the U.S. spent nearly US$800 million in 2021 in foreign assistance on a list of 21 countries that switched political allegiances from Taiwan to China.

The countries named by the bill include Honduras, Nicaragua, Dominica, Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, Cuba, Bahamas, Barbados, Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Panama, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Bolivia, Uruguay, Guyana, Suriname, Venezuela, Solomon Islands, and Kiribati. “Given the proximity of these countries to the United States, these switches in political allegiances necessarily represent a more tangible threat to the United States national security interests and must be confronted,” the bill read.

It also condemned the U.S.’ adherence to the one China policy, which is “dictated by the Chinese Communist Party,” as “incomprehensible.” It called for the U.S. to establish full diplomatic relations with Taiwan as well as Taiwan’s full and unmitigated international community membership.