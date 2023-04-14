Cannabis decriminalization march set for Saturday in Taipei

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A march calling for the decriminalization of cannabis use in Taiwan, organized by the civil society Green Wave, will take place in Taipei on Saturday (April 15).

The event will start at noon with a marijuana-themed market on Ketagalan Boulevard, and live music performances starting at 1 p.m. The march will begin after a “countdown” to 4:20 p.m.

From Ketagalan Boulevard, the march will make a left at Zhongshan South Road, then turn right onto Qingdao East Road. It will then turn right onto Linsen South Road and turn right again at Jinan Road, arriving at the Legislative Yuan before turning back onto Zhongshan South Road for Ketagalan Boulevard.

According to Green Wave, the goal of the march is to raise awareness of issues relating to marijuana. The group seeks to put an end to the Ministry of Justice’s “war on marijuana” and decriminalize its use in Taiwan.

Taipei City Police Department Zhongzheng First Precinct wrote in a press release that it will enforce traffic control on Ketagalan Boulevard starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday for stages and tents to be set up. Once the march sets out, it will also enforce traffic controls along the route between 4:20 and 5:20 p.m.

The event is scheduled to end at 7:30 p.m., and the start and end times as well as the range of traffic control may be adjusted as needed.