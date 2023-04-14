Alexa
Giant rubber duck in north Taiwan harbor surprises locals

Floating sculpture created by Florentijn Hofman has appeared in Taiwan after a decade

By Stephanie Chiang, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/14 19:33
Rubber Duck makes a temporary comeback in Keelung. (Facebook, Chen Hsin-chu photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The appearance of a giant rubber duck in the Keelung Harbor surprised locals on Friday (April 14) after a Facebook user uploaded images online.

In a post, Keelung resident Chen Hsin-chu (陳信助) shared photos and a video of the famous "Rubber Duck" sculpture by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman taken at the Keelung Harbor.

“I thought I was mistaken so I even took a short video. I don’t think there was any report about this on the news,” he wrote.

The presence of "Rubber Duck" baffled as well as excited locals before the Port of Keelung, Taiwan International Ports Corporation (TIPC), clarified that a Taiwan company had received an order to manufacture two 15-meter-tall rubber ducks for an overseas client and was testing the product in the harbor. The production of the sculptures had been authorized by Hofman.

Liberty Times cited the TIPC as saying the manufacturer had originally applied to test “large inflatable items” in the Bachimen area, but the plan was not approved due to the large size of the duck, which would affect water traffic at the location. Later, the TIPC approved testing in front of Taiwan Shipbuilding Corporation Keelung.

Testing began at 11 a.m. and ended at around 3:30 p.m.

In 2013, Hofman’s "Rubber Duck" was displayed in Kaohsiung, Taoyuan, and Keelung, becoming a popular attraction in Taiwan. In Kaohsiung, the sculpture attracted around 3.9 million visitors in one month.

