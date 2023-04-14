Alexa
Former police officer convicted of corruption in 2009 arrested in south Taiwan

Convict was previously a detective for Sanchong Police, was on the run for 14 years

By Duncan DeAeth, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/14 18:26
Chiayi City Police Department. 

Chiayi City Police Department.  (Wikimedia Commons photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A former Taipei detective who was on the run for 14 years after being convicted of intimidation and corruption was arrested in Chiayi City on Thursday (April 13).

Chen Sheng-chih (陳聖致) previously worked as a detective at the Sanchong Police Department in what was then Taipei County. In 2005, he was arrested for threatening the chairman of a construction company with a firearm in an attempt to extort NT$1.8 million (US$60,000) as a bribe, reported UDN.

His case went to court in March 2009, and he was found guilty. However, Chen never arrived at court for his sentencing, and instead went on the run. He was sentenced in absentia by the Banqiao District Prosecutor’s Office to six years and six months in prison.

The 57-year-old Chen was reportedly renting a home in the West District of Chiayi City. UDN reported that local police received a tip several days ago that the wanted criminal was living in the city. They made the arrest at approximately 9:00 p.m. on Thursday night.

Chen is expected to serve his full sentence of six and a half years. He will likely be tried for additional charges for fleeing to avoid punishment.
