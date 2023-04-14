Testing Inspection Certification Tic Market Seeking Excellent Growth

The global Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) market is experiencing strong growth, with an estimated valuation of USD 360.30 billion by 2031, up from USD 243.96 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 4.56% from 2023-2031. This growth is driven by several factors, including increasing demand for quality assurance, stricter regulations and standards, and the need to prevent costly penalties and fines due to low or compromised quality products.

Regulatory compliance: As governments across the globe tighten regulations and enforce higher standards in various industries, there is an increasing need for TIC services to ensure compliance with these rules. Companies need to demonstrate that their products meet regulatory requirements, which necessitates regular testing, inspection, and certification.

Globalization: With the expansion of global trade, the demand for standardized and universally accepted quality control measures has grown across the global testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market. Companies require TIC services to comply with international standards and ensure that their products meet the quality expectations of customers worldwide.

Consumer safety and awareness: Consumers are becoming more conscious of product safety, demanding better quality products, and expecting transparency in supply chains. This creates a pressing need for companies to engage TIC services to maintain their reputation and protect their customers.

Companies that fail to adhere to regulations and maintain product quality face significant financial consequences, including penalties, fines, and the potential for lawsuits. In some instances, the repercussions can be severe enough to lead to a loss of market share, damaged brand reputation, or even bankruptcy. The cost of these penalties and fines further underscores the importance of investing in TIC services to maintain compliance and mitigate risks.

Potential in F&B, Pharmaceutical, and Automotive Sectors for Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market to Surpass More than 41% of the Global Revenue

Food and Beverage (F&B): The F&B industry is heavily regulated to ensure food safety and quality. The Testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market in this sector is crucial to avoid foodborne illnesses, maintain hygiene standards, and comply with labeling requirements. In 2022, the segment contributed over 22% revenue to the global market. Additionally, as consumer preferences shift towards organic and sustainably sourced products, TIC services are needed to verify these claims.

Pharmaceutical: Ensuring the quality, safety, and efficacy of pharmaceutical products is of utmost importance. The Testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market plays a critical role in maintaining compliance with Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), clinical trial regulations, and other international standards. In 2022, the segment generated over 10% revenue of the global testing, inspection, and certification market. The ongoing global pandemic has further highlighted the need for TIC services to ensure the safety and effectiveness of medical supplies, including vaccines and personal protective equipment (PPE).

Automotive: The automotive sector is undergoing significant transformations due to the rise of electric vehicles (EVs), autonomous driving, and connected car technologies. As these innovations introduce new regulations and standards, TIC services become essential to ensure the safety and performance of automotive components and systems. As a result, the segment generated more than $24 billion to the global market.

Growing Popularity of Outsourcing TIC Serves to Garner More than 44% Revenue of Global Market by 2031

The trend of outsourcing Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) services has been growing rapidly in recent years, according to a report by Astute Analytica. The report states that currently, outsourcing contributes 42% of the global Testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market revenue in 2022 and this number is expected to increase to more than 44.5% by 2031.

The increasing trend of outsourcing TIC services has gained traction among companies because of the numerous benefits it offers. One of the significant advantages is cost savings, as outsourcing allows companies to reduce their operational costs by avoiding the need to invest in specialized equipment, infrastructure, and skilled manpower. Outsourcing also helps companies save on overhead costs, such as rent and utility bills, associated with setting up an in-house TIC department.

Another benefit of outsourcing TIC services is increased efficiency. TIC service providers have specialized knowledge, expertise, and experience that enables them to conduct testing, inspection, and certification services with a higher level of accuracy and efficiency. Outsourcing TIC services allows companies in the testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market to focus on their core business operations, while the service provider takes care of all TIC-related tasks.

Access to specialized expertise is also a significant benefit of outsourcing TIC services. TIC service providers are equipped with advanced technologies and the latest industry knowledge, which makes them well-suited to provide high-quality testing, inspection, and certification services. By outsourcing to a TIC service provider, companies can leverage this expertise and access specialized services that may not be available in-house.

Asia Pacific testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market to Generate Revenue of US$ 135.7 Billion by 2031

Asia Pacific has emerged as the largest and fastest-growing Testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) market, contributing more than 37.7% of the global revenue. This growth can be attributed to several factors, including rapid industrialization, increasing consumer awareness, and evolving regulatory frameworks in the region. The Asia Pacific region is experiencing rapid industrialization, particularly in countries like China, India, and Southeast Asian nations. The growth of manufacturing and infrastructure development has led to a higher demand for TIC services to ensure compliance with safety standards and regulations.

As the middle class expands, the demand for higher quality products and services increases, driving companies to invest in TIC services to meet consumer expectations. In addition, governments in the Asia Pacific region are tightening regulations and introducing new standards in various sectors, such as food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and automotive. These regulations necessitate regular testing, inspection, and certification to ensure compliance and maintain consumer safety.

As per Astute Analytica, China is the largest Testing, inspection, and certification (TIC) market in Asia Pacific, followed by Japan, India, and South Korea. Wherein, the automotive sector in the Asia Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth, with the market size projected to reach approximately USD 12.76 billion by 2031.

Government Initiatives:

China’s “Made in China 2025” initiative aims to transform the country into a global manufacturing powerhouse, focusing on quality improvements and technological advancements. This initiative is expected to drive the demand for TIC services to ensure compliance with new regulations and international standards.

India’s “Make in India” initiative is designed to promote domestic manufacturing and attract foreign investment. As a result, there is an increased demand for testing, Inspection, and Certification (TIC) Market to ensure product quality and adhere to regulatory requirements.

The ASEAN Economic Community (AEC) is working to create a single market and production base across Southeast Asia, which will lead to the harmonization of standards and regulations. This integration will necessitate the adoption of TIC services to ensure compliance with the unified regulations and standards.

