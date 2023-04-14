Bedroom Linen Market Likely To Boost Future Growth By 2031

Global bedroom linen market was valued at 26,096.4 million in 2022 and is projected to generate a revenue of $42,686.5 million by 2031 at a healthy CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period 2023–2031.

The construction industry plays a crucial role in driving demand for bedroom linen products. With a steady increase in the number of residential projects, both in developed and developing countries, there has been a corresponding rise in the demand for bedroom linen. As the construction industry continues to expand, it is expected that the market will also experience significant growth.

Get Free sample copy of this report @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/bedroom-linen-market

According to the United Nations, approximately 60 million new housing units are built around the world each year. This number is expected to grow in the coming years as urbanization increases and populations grow. As the number of houses built per annum increases, the demand for bedroom linen products is also expected to rise.

The trend of increased spending on house interiors is another factor that has positively impacted the bedroom linen market. With a growing focus on aesthetics and comfort, consumers are more willing to invest in high-quality bedroom linen products. As per Astute Analytica, the worldwide market for Interior Design is anticipated to expand from a valuation of US$ 180,730 million in 2022 to US$ 317,870 million by 2028. This growth represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3% during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2028. This trend is observed across different income groups and geographic locations, thus contributing to the overall growth of the market.

Price Trend Analysis: Bedroom Linen Market is Price Sensitive and Over 80% revenue to Come from Low and Mid Price Range Products

The market has experienced a gradual increase in prices over the past few years. This can be attributed to the rising cost of raw materials, increased labor costs, and higher demand for quality products. However, the market has also witnessed a surge in the availability of affordable bedroom linen options, which cater to the needs of price-sensitive consumers. This has created a diverse market with a wide range of pricing options.

Consumer behavior in the bedroom linen market has shifted toward a preference for eco-friendly and sustainable products. This has led to an increased demand for cost-effective organic and ethically sourced materials. In 2022, low priced bedroom linen product generated a revenue of 63%. It has also been observed that with each year consumers are now more inclined toward purchasing bedroom linen products that offer health benefits, such as hypoallergenic and antimicrobial properties. Brands that can cater to these changing consumer preferences are expected to see significant growth in the market.

Cotton and Polyester: Dominating the Bedroom Linen Market with More than 61% Revenue Share

The market is characterized by a wide range of materials, designs, and quality. Among the diverse materials available, cotton and polyester have become the most popular choices, together capturing over 61% of the market’s revenue share. This analysis aims to explore the factors contributing to the popularity of cotton and polyester in the bedroom linen industry.

Cotton and polyester collectively dominate the market, with cotton contributing 37% of the revenue. The demand for these materials can be attributed to their unique properties, affordability, and ease of care.

The popularity of cotton and polyester in the bedroom linen market can be attributed to their distinct properties, affordability, and ease of care. Cotton offers natural breathability, softness, hypoallergenic properties, and durability, while polyester provides affordability, wrinkle resistance, and quick-drying capabilities. Together, they cater to a wide range of consumer preferences and budgets, solidifying their hold on the market. As consumer demand for comfortable and functional bedroom linens continues to grow, cotton and polyester are expected to remain at the forefront of the industry.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC): https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/bedroom-linen-market

Shift Towards Online Shopping in the Bedroom Linen Market to Witness 30% Revenue from Online Channel

The bedroom linen market is experiencing a significant shift towards online shopping, as highlighted by Astute Analytica. The online channel has already contributed 28% of total revenue in 2022, and this figure is expected to exceed 30% by 2031. Despite the growing popularity of e-commerce, a majority of consumers still prefer shopping for bedroom linens through offline channels.

This reluctance to shop online can be attributed to various factors, such as concerns over product quality, the desire to see and feel the linens before purchasing, and a lack of trust in online retailers. As a result, offline channels continue to play a dominant role, accounting for over 70% of revenue.

To encourage more consumers to adopt online shopping, businesses can implement strategies that address these concerns. Offering high-quality product images, detailed product descriptions, and customer reviews can help build trust and provide a better understanding of the product. Additionally, providing easy return policies and reliable customer support can further alleviate any hesitations related to online shopping. By addressing these issues, businesses can capitalize on the growing trend of e-commerce and reach a wider customer base

Top 5 Players to Capture More than 35% Revenue Share of Global Bedroom Linen Market

The global market is characterized by a mix of established players, local brands, and small-scale manufacturers. The top five major players in the market collectively hold a market share of approximately 35.70%. These leading companies include Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., Tempur Sealy International, Inc., Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC, Welspun India Ltd., and Trident Ltd.

With a revenue share of over 12%, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. is the largest player in the global bedroom linen market. The company offers a wide range of products, including bedding, bath accessories, and home decor items. Their strong brand presence and extensive distribution network have helped them maintain a significant market share.

Despite the presence of these major players, the global is also populated by numerous local and small-scale players, particularly in price-sensitive markets such as Asia Pacific and Latin America. These local brands and manufacturers often compete on pricing and cater to regional preferences, making the market highly competitive and fragmented.

To stay ahead of the competition, major players in the global bedroom linen market need to focus on product innovation, strategic marketing campaigns, and expansion into untapped markets. Additionally, they must adapt to regional preferences and cater to the evolving demands of consumers in emerging markets.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Acton & Acton Ltd.

American Textile Co.

Beaumont & Brown Ltd.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Boll & Branch LLC

Bombay Dyeing

Crane and Canopy Inc.

Pacific Coast Feather Company

Serta Simmons Bedding, LLC

Tempur Sealy International, Inc.

Trident Ltd.

Welspun India Ltd

Other Prominent Players

Directly Purchase a copy of report with TOC @ https://www.astuteanalytica.com/inquire-before-purchase/bedroom-linen-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global analytics and advisory company which has built a solid reputation in a short period, thanks to the tangible outcomes we have delivered to our clients. We pride ourselves in generating unparalleled, in depth and uncannily accurate estimates and projections for our very demanding clients spread across different verticals. We have a long list of satisfied and repeat clients from a wide spectrum including technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and many more. These happy customers come to us from all across the Globe. They are able to make well calibrated decisions and leverage highly lucrative opportunities while surmounting the fierce challenges all because we analyze for them the complex business environment, segment wise existing and emerging possibilities, technology formations, growth estimates, and even the strategic choices available. In short, a complete package. All this is possible because we have a highly qualified, competent, and experienced team of professionals comprising of business analysts, economists, consultants, and technology experts. In our list of priorities, you-our patron-come at the top. You can be sure of best cost-effective, value-added package from us, should you decide to engage with us.

Contact us:

Aamir Beg

BSI Business Park, H-15,Sector-63, Noida- 201301- India

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

Email: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: www.astuteanalytica.com

More report Here-