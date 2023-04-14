Alexa
Medical Tourism Market Projected to Deliver Greater Revenues during the Forecast Period 2023 to 2031

By Adam Smith, Report Ocean
2023/04/14 09:19

Astute Analytica’s recently published report on the global Medical Tourism Market offers the latest data and determines growth prospects and challenges. A tool for evaluating the potential for new goods and services is the constraints and opportunity analysis. This aids businesses in locating and forecasting market opportunities.

The study also contains a compilation of qualitative and quantitative evaluations made by subject-matter experts in their fields as well as representatives from various industries found all along the supply chain.

The global medical tourism market size was valued at USD 16.19 billion in 2022, and is expected to reach USD 43.60 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% during the forecast period, 2023-2031.

The paper discusses further findings that researchers made based on the comprehensive data and also offers information on the state of the market. The paper discusses kinds and applications based on various nations and important locations. The market’s most active companies are described in detail with regard to attributes like corporate portfolio, business strategy, financial overview, recent developments, and industry share.

