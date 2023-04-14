Alexa
Taiwan raises fine for drivers not yielding to pedestrians to NT$6,000

Legislative Yuan moves to leave behind Taiwan's image as 'living hell' for pedestrians

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2023/04/14 17:27
Taiwan is taking another step to leave its image as a pedestrian hell behind. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Legislative Yuan on Friday (April 14) gave its final approval to hiking the maximum fine for drivers failing to give way to pedestrians to NT$6,000 ($197) from NT$3,600.

Taiwan was dubbed by international media as a “living hell” for pedestrians due to the behavior of drivers and motorcyclists. As a result, lawmakers decided to take action by raising fines for dangerous behavior.

Legislators also praised a return to the previous practice of allowing members of the public to report traffic violations, including illegal parking on sidewalks, on bridges, and in tunnels, Radio Taiwan International (RTI) reported.

Under the amendments approved Friday, fines for failing to give way to pedestrians ranged from NT$1,200 to NT$6,000. If the violation results in injuries or death, the fine will start at NT$7,200 with a maximum of NT$36,000, while the driver could also face losing his driver’s license, per CNA. The maximum fine of NT$36,000 would apply to dangerous drivers on highways who reversed or drove in the wrong direction.
