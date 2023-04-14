Dutch League of Legends streamer announces Taiwan relocation plan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Dutch League of Legends streamer Robbert van Eijndhoven, better known as Siv HD, will be moving to Taiwan in May.

In a video uploaded to YouTube on Jan. 1, Siv HD announced, “In about three months, I will be moving officially back to Taiwan.” He added that he was “very excited” about the plan.

This will not be the first time the streamer, who has approximately 1.76 million subscribers on YouTube, has been in Taiwan. In 2015, Siv HD visited and stayed in the country for approximately three months, attending the League of Legends Master Series All-Star 2016.

On April 4, Siv HD wrote in a Facebook post in Chinese that he was searching for a pet-friendly apartment in Taipei, asking his fans to provide suggestions. He added that he loves Ximending, though he would be happy staying in other parts of Taipei as well.

In another post on Wednesday (April 12), Siv HD wrote that he was still looking for an apartment as most suggestions he received were “very very expensive.” He asked his fans to continue sending him options so a friend of his can check suitable locations before his arrival.

“I really just need a simple, available room in an apartment. As long as my roommates are fine with my dog and I have internet to support livestreams … My top choice is still around Ximending, but as long as the room is fine, anywhere in Taipei near a metro station is fine,” Siv HD wrote.