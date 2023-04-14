Why Hamburg is the perfect city for music lovers

The Elbphilharmonie opened in 2017, and has since become a much-praised landmark — and concert venue — in the city. The architecture alone is spectacu... The Elbphilharmonie opened in 2017, and has since become a much-praised landmark — and concert venue — in the city. The architecture alone is spectacular. Its base is made of bricks from what was once the largest warehouse in the port of Hamburg, while the sky and water are reflected in the whimsical glass top. But there's more to this building than eye-catching architecture.