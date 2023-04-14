India OTT Market Report 2023 A Comprehensive Analysis of Global Demand and Growth by 2030

The most recent research study on the global “India OTT Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

The entertainment and media industry in India has experienced disruptions due to the pandemic, but it is still expected to grow. Several segments, such as OTT, internet advertising, videogames, e-sports, and music and podcasts, are expected to be key growth drivers. In particular, the OTT market in India is one of the fastest-growing markets in the world, and the pandemic has further propelled the adoption of video OTT platforms.

Key players in the Indian entertainment and media industry include Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix India, ALTBalaji, and Gaana.com.

The video OTT market in India was valued at INR 86.98 Bn in FY 2020 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of ~30.73% during the FY 2022 FY 2026 period. Original premium content, particularly in regional languages, is a major growth driver, as several OTT platforms are vying for consumers’ attention. The audio OTT market was valued at INR 44.21 Bn in FY 2021 and is expected to reach INR 99.98 Bn by FY 2026, expanding at a CAGR of ~19.14% during the FY 2022 FY 2026 period. An increased focus on launching original music is expected to help these platforms acquire new users, ultimately leading to the expansion of the overall user base.

The video OTT market can be segmented on the basis of revenue models, with the major revenue models being advertising video on demand (AVOD) and subscription video on demand (SVOD). The AVOD model accounted for the major chunk of the total market revenue (~62.67%) for video OTT players in FY 2021, which is expected to continue as the leading segment till FY 2026. The SVOD model is growing faster and will contribute more to the total video OTT revenue. The OTT platforms can also be segmented based on the market share of the major players. Hotstar has the maximum share in the video OTT market, and Gaana leads in the audio OTT market.

Amid the nationwide lockdowns due to the COVID-19 pandemic, content consumption and subscriber count on OTT platforms surged. With an increase in viewers’ appetite for new content, OTTs are having to step up their efforts and deliver quality entertainment. In 2020, the total domestic OTT consumption increased from 181 billion minutes to 204 billion minutes. With an increase in customer acquisition during the pandemic, OTT players are compelled to innovate and offer seamless experiences to cater to the need for content. Some key strategies include collaborations with telecoms and the growth of the device ecosystem.

