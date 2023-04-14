Air Traffic Control (Atc) Market Trends and Forecast in 2023: Growth Potential and Opportunities [Adacel Technologies Limited, Frequentis Ag, Indra Sistemas Sa]

The report covers a broad range of topics, providing valuable data and insights that will help you stay ahead of the competition. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to gain a competitive edge in your industry – delve into the report today and discover the wealth of information it has to offer.

The global Air Traffic Control (ATC) market size was US$ 8.9 billion in 2021. The global Air Traffic Control (ATC) market is forecast to grow to US$ 14.1 billion by 2030 by growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.1% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2030.

Air traffic control services are offered by ground-based air traffic controllers in order to ensure the safety of the aircraft, majorly during the take-off and landing operations.

Factors Influencing the Market

The Air Traffic Control (ATC) market is forecast to experience lucrative growth opportunities due to the rising tourism industry. Furthermore, the rising demand for enhancing passenger safety will also contribute to the growth of the Air Traffic Control (ATC) market during the study period.

Technological advancements and rising demand for the latest systems will also upsurge the demand for Air Traffic Control (ATC) during the study period.

Demand for advanced surface movement ground control systems, performance-based navigation, and advanced integrated automation systems is growing rapidly. Furthermore, the rapid adoption of standard instrument departures in air traffic control systems is expected to accelerate industry growth during the forecast period.

In addition to that, the increasing deployment of satellite-based air traffic control systems is expected to create lucrative opportunities for global market participants during the review period. On the contrary, fluctuating prices of raw material may limit the growth of the Air Traffic Control (ATC) market during the study period.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the construction of new airports across the world stopped abruptly. It is majorly due to the rising cases of Covid-19 patients. Moreover, various countries have halted their international and domestic flights, which has affected the global market throughout the lockdown period. Furthermore, airport passenger traffic declined drastically, which impeded the growth of the global Air Traffic Control (ATC) market during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional Analysis

The Asia-Pacific Air Traffic Control (ATC) market is forecast to register a remarkable growth rate, owing to the growing technological advancements are rising population in the region. Furthermore, growing passenger traffic and rising demand for safety measures will also contribute to the growth of the Air Traffic Control (ATC) market during the study period. Furthermore, growing disposable income and favorable government policies to improve infrastructure will drive the Air Traffic Control (ATC) market forward during the study period.

Competitors in the Market

• Adacel Technologies Limited

• Frequentis Ag

• Indra Sistemas Sa

• Leonardo S.P.A

• Northrop Grumman Corporation

• Raytheon Technologies Corporation

• Saab Ab

• Skysoft-Atm

• Thales Group

• Other Prominent Players

Market Segmentation

The global Air Traffic Control (ATC) market segmentation focuses on Airspace, Application, Component, and Region.

By Airspace

• ARTIC

• TRACTION

• ACT

• RT

By Application

• Communication

• Navigation

• Surveillance

• Automation

By Component

• Hardware

• Software

• Services

By Regional Outlook

● North America

o The U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

● Europe

Western Europe

o The UK

o Germany

o France

o Italy

o Spain

o Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

o Poland

o Russia

o Rest of Eastern Europe

● Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

o Australia & New Zealand

o ASEAN

o Rest of Asia Pacific

● Middle East & Africa (MEA)

o UAE

o Saudi Arabia

o South Africa

o Rest of MEA

● South America

o Brazil

o Argentina

o Rest of South America

