India E-commerce Market to Witness Significant Growth in the Coming Years

The e-commerce market in India is growing rapidly and was valued at INR 4,448.39 Bn in 2020. It is projected to reach a value of INR 10,585.27 Bn by 2026, expanding at a CAGR of ~18.29% during the 2021-2026 period. The market’s growth is driven by affordable smartphones, increased internet penetration, and effective payment channels such as mobile wallets, as well as a streamlined logistics infrastructure. The Indian government is also leveraging e-commerce platforms to transform and organize traditional offline businesses.

The e-commerce market in India can be segmented based on product categories into online travel, retail, financial services, matrimony and classified, and other services. In 2020, the online retail segment held the largest market share (~44.25%), followed by online travel (25.10%). However, the COVID-19 pandemic severely impacted the online travel segment due to restrictions on physical movement and the shutdown of businesses. Online travel aggregators reported zero business in the first quarter of FY 2021, but have since focused on leisure tourism such as staycations and workations to compensate for losses in the travel business.

The online retail (e-tailing) segment was valued at INR 1,968.41 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach INR 5,222.77 Bn by 2026. The growth of this segment is driven by the growth of internet-enabled devices, ease of shopping, innovative payment options, cashbacks, and discounts, as well as the rapidly evolving needs of customers.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a severe impact on the e-commerce market in India. The supply chain was disrupted due to restrictions on physical movement and the shutdown of businesses. However, the e-grocery segment developed rapidly in light of current events, and the personal hygiene and care segment experienced steady growth in the first quarter of FY 2021. Companies have brought in various technologies such as voice recognition, virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), fintech, artificial intelligence (AI), and machine learning (ML) to attract customers and compete with other players.

The competitive landscape of the Indian e-commerce market includes companies such as Infibeam Avenues Ltd., Info Edge (India) Ltd., Thomas Cook (India) Ltd., BigTree Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., Flipkart Internet Pvt. Ltd., Jasper Infotech Pvt. Ltd., MakeMyTrip (India) Pvt. Ltd., One97 Communications Ltd., People Interactive (India) Pvt. Ltd., and Amazon India Ltd.

