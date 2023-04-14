India Oil and Gas Market Booming Growth, Prominent Grow In CAGR With Top Key Players

The most recent research study on the global “India Oil and Gas Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

India is one of the world’s largest consumers of oil, accounting for approximately 5.3% of the global oil consumption in 2020. In the same year, oil and gas jointly accounted for about 35% of the country’s overall energy mix. The consumption of oil in India stood at 4,669 thousand barrels per day in 2020 and is expected to grow to 6,132.28 thousand barrels by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4% during the 2021-2026 period.

As of 2020, India had 4.5 billion barrels of proven oil reserves and 1.33 trillion cubic meters of proven natural gas reserves. However, the production of oil and natural gas in India has fallen since 2018 due to the low productivity of aging oilfields and falling prices. The COVID-19 pandemic further impacted production in 2020, with unavailability of workers, restrictions on mobility, low offtake from key consumers, and closure of offshore gas fields having a massive impact on production.

India heavily relies on imports to meet its demand for oil and gas, with approximately 80% of oil demand and 50% of natural gas demand being met through imports. The pandemic and subsequent lockdowns impacted the demand for oil and gas in the transportation and industrial sectors in 2020.

The growth of the Indian oil and gas industry is driven by an increasing population, rise in per capita income, and rapid urbanization. The entry of key foreign players such as BP plc, Saudi Aramco, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), and Total SA has also motivated the industry’s growth. The positive outlook of the Indian transportation sector, particularly light-duty and heavy-duty vehicles, played an instrumental role in supporting the growth of the oil and gas industry. However, factors such as reductions in domestic production, heavy reliance on imports, dominance of state-owned companies, and limited infrastructure investments are impeding market growth.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a substantial impact on the Indian oil and gas industry, with sharp dips in mobility, transportation, and industrial activities leading to a slump in oil consumption. Low demand for oil, gas, and refined products has resulted in a supply-demand imbalance and a consequent price drop in the near future. However, in the long run, the market is predicted to gain momentum, with a focus on low-cost and short-cycle sources, expansion of innovative segments like shale oil and shale gas, adoption of new business models, and market consolidation being the long-term trends in the market.

