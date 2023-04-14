Home Healthcare Market to Deliver Dynamic Progression Upto Forecast Period

The most recent research study on the global “Home Healthcare Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

Home healthcare is a growing segment of the healthcare industry in India. It refers to medical assistance that is provided to patients at home for any type of illness or injury. This type of healthcare is supportive, cost-effective, and convenient for patients who cannot or do not want to visit a hospital or clinic.

In 2020, the home healthcare market in India was valued at INR 460.00 Bn, accounting for approximately 4% of the country’s overall healthcare industry earnings. It is expected to grow rapidly, reaching INR 3,228.19 Bn by 2026, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of ~38.59% during the 2021-2026 period.

One of the key factors driving the growth of the home healthcare market in India is the increase in the size of the aging population. As the number of elderly people in the country grows, the demand for healthcare services that can be provided at home is also increasing. Additionally, the prevalence of chronic ailments such as hypertension, diabetes, arthritis, cancer, and cardiovascular diseases is also contributing to the growth of the market.

The Indian government has taken steps to encourage patients to use home healthcare services through its healthcare initiative, the Ayushman Bharat Scheme (Union Budget 2019). This initiative aims to provide affordable and accessible healthcare to the people of India, and home healthcare services are an important part of that effort.

The home healthcare market in India is divided into three segments: home healthcare services, devices, and solutions. Home healthcare services, which include nursing care, rehabilitation services, and physician services, accounted for ~51.29% of the total market revenue in 2020. However, during the 2021-2026 period, the home healthcare solutions segment is expected to become the fastest-growing segment of the market, thanks to social distancing rules and self-isolation norms that are in place to curb the spread of COVID-19. By 2026, the home healthcare devices and home healthcare solution segments are expected to hold ~19.15% and ~41.60% shares, respectively, in terms of market revenue.

The outbreak of COVID-19 in India and subsequent lockdowns to curb its spread severely impacted the home healthcare market in the country. However, as the crisis continues, telehealth solutions, health screening and monitoring devices, and home nursing services segments are likely to witness significant growth. Social distancing norms, limited outdoor medical capacities, and government initiatives to encourage at-home treatments and telehealth solutions are likely to accelerate market growth. Other home healthcare segments that may be affected favourably during this period include health diagnostic devices, at-home therapeutic services, and other medical supplies.

