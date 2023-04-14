India E-payment Solutions Market 2023-2030 Study and Future Prospects Including Key Players

The most recent research study on the global “India E-payment Solutions Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

The study also includes competitive information and profiles of well-known market competitors, facilitating marketing plans of action and strategic decision-making.

The digital infrastructure in India has rapidly developed in recent years, creating a powerful ecosystem for the digital payments market. This market witnessed growth during the pandemic due to increased internet penetration in the country, and the payment acceptance infrastructure has improved in recent years. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~59.57% during the FY 2022 – FY 2027 period, reaching 649.70 billion transactions.

Technological advancements, such as internet banking and contactless payments, as well as improved internet connectivity, have fueled the growth of e-payment methods. Integration of payment services with popular mobile applications such as WhatsApp, Apple Pay, Amazon Pay, and Ola Money has made these payment options popular among millennials.

The market can be segmented based on the types of payment methods, including Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS), Retail Electronic Clearing, and Cards. In FY 2021, RTGS had the highest market share in terms of value, while retail electronic clearing held the highest market share in terms of volume, followed by card payments and RTGS. The total volume of retail electronic clearing expanded at a CAGR of ~49.29% during the FY 2019 – FY 2021 period.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a mixed impact on the e-payment solutions market in India. While the value of e-payment transactions decreased due to reduced business activities and lowered annual income, the volume increased significantly. In response to the pandemic, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) encouraged customers and providers of emergency services to adopt digital payment systems to ensure the safety of contactless transactions. The launch of e-RUPI, a one-time contactless, cashless voucher-based mode of payment, also helped users redeem a coupon without a card, digital payments app, or access to internet banking. Despite the pandemic’s effects on certain sectors such as cross-border payments, travel, and hospitality/tourism, which operate through e-payments, the digital payments market in India is exhibiting steady growth.

