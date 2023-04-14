India Retail Banking Market Players Highlighting Regional Revenue Share Dominance During 2023-2030

The most recent research study on the global “India Retail Banking Market” [2023-2030] by Quadintel provides a description of the segments and sub-segments. It offers a thorough examination of the sector, analyses historical data, forecasts the future, and aids in understanding the market situation, growth prospects, and difficulties.

In recent years, scheduled commercial banks (SCBs) in India have experienced steady growth in both deposits and credit off-take. In FY 2021, deposits reached INR 154.44 Trn, representing a CAGR of 9.55% between FY 2017 and FY 2021. Credit off-take during the same period was INR 107.94 Trn, growing at a CAGR of 8.07%. However, the COVID-19 pandemic and economic slowdown have negatively impacted credit off-take, though government consolidation of large banks and economic relief packages are expected to improve the value of public sector banks. The retail banking sector has benefited from government initiatives such as increasing public service units in rural areas and providing free credit and debit cards with low transaction limits.

Public sector banks continue to hold the highest market share in terms of deposits, accounting for 61.26% of the market in FY 2021, though private sector banks are growing in number of off-site and on-site ATMs. The decline in public sector bank ATMs may be due to the rise in digital banking.

The Ministry of Finance and the Reserve Bank of India have taken measures to extend the banking network, particularly among low-income populations and rural areas. Banks have also adopted cloud-based operations, core banking solutions, and data analytics and automation technology to improve customer satisfaction and strengthen business operations. However, the rise of internet-based banking has also led to an increase in fraudulent activities, which have resulted in customer dissatisfaction and a loss of trust in web-based banking.

Major players in the industry include Yes Bank Limited, Axis Bank Limited, Bandhan Bank Limited, State Bank of India Limited, and HDFC Bank Limited.

